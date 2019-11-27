Christian Pulisic Scores in Chelsea's Wild 2-2 Draw vs. Valencia in UCL

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Chelsea's hopes of qualifying from Group H of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League remain alive after they earned a 2-2 draw against Valencia on Wednesday.

Carlos Soler put the hosts in front in the 40th minute at the Mestalla Stadium, but Mateo Kovacic equalised with his first Chelsea goal. Christian Pulisic joined Kovacic on the scoresheet after VAR confirmed his finish in the second half.

It looked like being enough, especially when Kepa Arrizabalaga denied Dani Parejo from the penalty spot after Jorginho's challenge on left-back Jose Luis Gaya. However, Los Che eventually equalised in freak circumstances when a Daniel Wass cross caught Arrizabalaga out.

The eventful stalemate has left the Blues on eight points alongside the Spaniards, but Chelsea, who also lost striker Tammy Abraham to injury, remain a good bet to progress to the last 16 with their final group match at home to Lille on December 10.

The game was defined by quality from the off, with both sides moving the ball efficiently and at pace. Chelsea did a lot of the early running, with Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Kovacic bossing the middle.

Even so, it was Valencia who went closest and would have been in front if Maxi Gomez had connected with the ball in front of an open goal. The Uruguayan striker was not having the best night, and he scuffed another close-range effort wide soon after.

Chelsea needed a response, and it nearly came from Tammy Abraham, but the prolific centre-forward saw his effort saved superbly by Jasper Cillessen. The breathtaking stop proved a key moment, with Valencia going ahead five minutes before the break.

Rodrigo Moreno had been causing a host of problems from the right, and his cross found Soler, whose faint touch deceived Arrizabalaga in the Chelsea goal:

Rather than being rocked by the goal, the Blues were level less than two minutes later when Kovacic struck brilliantly from the edge of the area:

It was Kovacic's first goal in a Chelsea shirt, and he obviously enjoyed the feeling because he went close again soon after by stinging Cillessen's palms at the near post following good work from Pulisic.

Momentum stalled somewhat when Abraham went down on his side and had to be helped from the pitch during first-half stoppage time. Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to replace him.

Chelsea were still in the ascendancy despite losing Abraham, and the visitors had the lead eight minutes after the restart, though in controversial fashion. The goal was credited to Pulisic after he got the final touch following a flick-on from Kurt Zouma, who had been picked out by Kante.

It took a lengthy review from VAR to uphold the goal, with Pulisic having appeared to have been in an offside position:

Valencia players were incensed, but the hosts vented their frustration by putting Chelsea under immediate pressure following the decision. Los Che continued to exploit width and test the Blues' back four with overlapping runs from the flanks.

The home side's endeavour earned a penalty when Jorginho was judged by VAR to have tripped Gaya. Parejo stepped up but found Arrizabalaga in fine form:

Chelsea's No. 1 looked set to be the hero until he was caught unawares by Wass with eight minutes remaining:

Valencia inexplicably spurned the chance to take all three points deep into injury time, when Rodrigo, otherwise the star of the show, somehow turned the ball wide from a yard out at the back post.

A point apiece was ultimately fair after both teams had shown plenty of attacking intent and produced some eye-catching football. Yet the exciting fare also showed Frank Lampard and Chelsea why they will likely struggle to go far in this season's tournament, namely the defensive vulnerability Valencia routinely exposed.

What's Next?

Chelsea host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, while Valencia will be at home to Villarreal in La Liga later the same day.