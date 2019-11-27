Andre Iguodala Rumors: Mavericks Emerging as Potential Suitor amid Lakers Buzz

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) against the Denver Nuggets during an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly emerged as a contender to acquire veteran wing Andre Iguodala from the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t RealGM), NBA executives believe the Mavericks are a "team to watch" when it comes to Iguodala since they have the pieces needed to potentially get a deal done.

Windhorst pointed to guard Courtney Lee and his $12.7 million expiring contract as a tradeable commodity as well as a bevy of second-round draft picks. Since Iguodala has a salary of just over $17 million this season, including Lee would almost certainly be necessary if the Mavs have interest in landing Iguodala.

The Grizzlies acquired Iguodala from the Golden State Warriors during the offseason in what amounted to a salary dump. Iguodala and the Grizzlies then agreed that he would not report to the team so they could explore trade possibilities. Memphis is 5-11 and second-to-last in the Western Conference.

Among the teams Iguodala has been linked to are the 15-2 Los Angeles Lakers. David Aldridge of The Athletic reported earlier this month that executives believe Iguodala would choose to sign with the Lakers in the event of a buyout.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, however, the Grizzlies have told teams that they do not plan on buying out Iguodala's contract.

If that is true, the Mavericks are likely in better position to trade for Iggy than the Lakers since they own assets that would fit much better in a potential deal.

The 35-year-old Iguodala would be a great asset for any team looking to contend for a championship since he is a three-time NBA champion, one-time NBA Finals MVP and a willing role player.

Despite being an All-Star earlier in his career (his only selection was in 2012), Iguodala accepted that he wasn't a go-to scorer in Golden State and did whatever was necessary to win. His 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season don't leap off the page, but he played a huge role in the Warriors reaching their fifth consecutive Finals.

The Mavs are fourth in the Western Conference at 11-6, but since they are led by a pair of young stars in Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis and retired future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki is no longer in the fold, Dallas could use a player of Iguodala's ilk to lead the way.

