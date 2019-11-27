Joao Felix Wins 2019 Golden Boy Ahead of Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz

TF-Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix has been named the 2019 Golden Boy, beating Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho to the award.

Tuttosport confirmed Felix, 20, received almost twice as many votes as second-place finisher Sancho, while Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz finished in third, per Goal.

Felix exploded onto the senior stage last season and won the 2018-19 Primeira Liga with Benfica before he completed a €126 million transfer to the Wanda Metropolitano this past summer.

The youngster netted 20 goals in his debut senior season with the Eagles and three goals with Atleti in La Liga. He was also part of Portugal's triumphant team in the inaugural UEFA Nations League in June.

