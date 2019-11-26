College Football Playoff Rankings 2019: Week 14 Poll Announced by Committee

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

It was a relatively quiet week across the college football landscape, but that didn't stop the College Football Playoff committee from upending the latest rankings.

Ohio State moved back into the No. 1 spot after defeating Penn State, with LSU moving back to No. 2. Clemson and Georgia round out the Top Four that was changed in order only. Alabama sits at No. 5 as the first team on the outside looking in, and Utah moves into the No. 6 slot after Oregon's upset loss to Arizona State.

Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Utah

7. Oklahoma

8. Minnesota

9. Baylor

10. Penn State

11. Florida

12. Wisconsin

13. Michigan

14. Oregon

15. Auburn

16. Notre Dame

17. Iowa

18. Memphis

19. Cincinnati

20. Boise State

21. Oklahoma State

22. USC

23. Iowa State

24. Virginia Tech

25. Appalachian State

Oregon was one of just three ranked teams to lose and the only major shock among playoff contenders, given Penn State was a heavy underdog in its trip to Ohio State. Jayden Daniels threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns to lead Arizona State in a 31-28 victory over the Ducks, as Herm Edwards' team held possession for nearly 37 minutes.

"We should be playing like that all the time really, but we have something to prove," Daniels told reporters. "We lost so many games in a row so this win just felt different. They just happen to be the No. 6 ranked team. These guys owed them something from last year, took [ASU's] chances from the Pac-12 Championship, so just came out there and played with a chip on their shoulders."

Oregon dropped from No. 6 to No. 14 in the poll, and the loss leaves Utah as the Pac-12's only chance to break the conference's playoff drought. The conference has not had a representative either of the last two seasons.

Oregon and Utah will meet in the Pac-12 Championship Game, provided the Utes get past Colorado this weekend. It's possible the Ducks will go from conference favorite to playing the spoiler for the Pac-12.

Ohio State clinched its spot in the Big Ten championship with a 28-17 win over Penn State. The Buckeyes had a 21-0 lead early in the third quarter but shot themselves in the foot with three turnovers, allowing the Nittany Lions back into the game.

"We talked about going into a big heavyweight match, and you have to take shots," Ohio State coach Ryan Day told reporters. "One of the things about playing in a game like this is you have to be willing to take punches and you have to not flinch when it happens. That was a great example. That was the first time we really were taking shots there."

Rival Michigan awaits next week in Ann Arbor, with Jim Harbaugh looking for his first win against Ohio State as Wolverines coach. The Wolverines have righted their season with four straight wins by at least three touchdowns since their loss at Penn State.

The playoff picture, barring any upsets, is essentially set. The winner of LSU/Georgia will earn a spot, and Ohio State and Clemson are heavy favorites to win their respective conferences. Alabama, Oklahoma and Utah are the three teams remaining with the best chance to land that No. 4 spot. The Tide's regular season will finish Saturday against Auburn, while Oklahoma and Utah can boost their resumes—and likely leapfrog Alabama—by winning their conference titles.