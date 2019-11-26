Report: Ex-5-Star Penn State WR Justin Shorter to Enter Transfer Portal

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Wide receiver Justin Shorter, one of the nation's top recruits in 2018, is reportedly going to transfer from Penn State.

Per Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Shorter's name has been entered into the transfer portal.

Shorter was rated as a 5-star prospect and the No. 8 overall player in the country coming out of high school by 247Sports' composite.

