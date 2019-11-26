Report: Ex-5-Star Penn State WR Justin Shorter to Enter Transfer Portal

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 26, 2019

Penn State wide receiver Justin Shorter (6) runs up the field during an NCAA college football game against Buffalo, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 45-13. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Wide receiver Justin Shorter, one of the nation's top recruits in 2018, is reportedly going to transfer from Penn State. 

Per Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Shorter's name has been entered into the transfer portal.  

Shorter was rated as a 5-star prospect and the No. 8 overall player in the country coming out of high school by 247Sports' composite.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

