Knicks Rumors: NY Needs 'A Severe Slide' to Consider Firing David Fizdale

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Despite the New York Knicks' abysmal 4-13 start, head coach David Fizdale is reportedly not expected to be fired anytime soon.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, sources have indicated it will take a "severe slide" for the Knicks to fire Fizdale. Berman also noted that "progress, competitiveness and player development" are the key barometers Fizdale is being judged on rather than win-loss record.

Following Monday's 103-101 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks have lost three in a row, although they are a somewhat palatable 2-4 over their past six.

