Knicks Rumors: NY Needs 'A Severe Slide' to Consider Firing David Fizdale

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2019

New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Spurs won 111-104. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Despite the New York Knicks' abysmal 4-13 start, head coach David Fizdale is reportedly not expected to be fired anytime soon.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, sources have indicated it will take a "severe slide" for the Knicks to fire Fizdale. Berman also noted that "progress, competitiveness and player development" are the key barometers Fizdale is being judged on rather than win-loss record.

Following Monday's 103-101 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks have lost three in a row, although they are a somewhat palatable 2-4 over their past six.

             

