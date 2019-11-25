George Kittle Explains How Jimmy Garoppolo Speech Propelled 49ers Past Packers

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off their best win of the 2019 season Sunday, dominating Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 37-8, and tight end George Kittle praised QB Jimmy Garoppolo afterward:

"I think my favorite thing in the game was, I think it was after our third drive, we scored right away then had two three-and-outs that weren't very good. Jimmy got the whole offense together. He was like: 'Hey, you gotta play with intensity. Our defense is playing their asses off, and we've just got to take advantage of the opportunities they're giving us. Because Aaron Rodgers is one heck of a quarterback, a Hall of Fame quarterback. We just can't give him the opportunity to come back and beat us.'

"That was really awesome. Everything after that just kind of took off because of what Jimmy said."

Garoppolo threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns to lead a 49ers offense that consistently found itself in good field position thanks to its dominating defense.

