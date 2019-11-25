N'Golo Kante 'Happy to Stay' at Chelsea Despite Transfer Interest from PSG

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

N'Golo Kante has explained his decision to remain at Chelsea amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Per MailOnline's Tom Caldon, PSG have been interested in him for several years and are considering a move for him next summer.

However, Kante told Canal Plus (h/t Caldon):

"Sometimes we do not necessarily know where we want to go. But we know what we have. I know I was in Chelsea and I was good there.

"If I did not want to come to PSG it was more a sporting choice. I felt good in London, in the project and I was happy to stay there."

The Frenchman recently suggested he might end his career at Stamford Bridge:

The 28-year-old arrived at Chelsea in 2016 on the back of playing a vital role in Leicester City's fairytale Premier League title win.

He then helped the Blues win the league in his first season and has since added the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League to his trophy cabinet.

Kante's almost unrivalled energy and ability to win back possession for his side makes him one of the most influential figures in the Premier League and perhaps the Blues' most important player following the departure of Eden Hazard.

Blues boss Frank Lampard recently showered him with praise:

The midfielder also scored a fine goal to give Chelsea the lead in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Manchester City:

Goals aren't typically a regular part of his game, but it was the third time he has hit the back of the net in six Premier League appearances this season.

Such is Kante's quality, he could start for virtually any side in world football, PSG included.

However, the Parisians signed Idrissa Gueye, who has a similar skill set, from Everton in the summer.

Kante is two years younger and perhaps a little better, but it would make little sense to continue their pursuit of him with Gueye in the side, as he is a perfectly capable ball-winner in his own right.