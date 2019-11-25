NCAA Football Rankings 2019: Top Reaction to Week 14 College Polls and Standings

Matt York/Associated Press

One of the best parts of college football? Anything can happen.

A season never passes without some surprising upsets, and one of this year's biggest took place on Saturday night. Oregon, which was ranked No. 6 in the country and looking to finish its regular season strong, lost at Arizona State, which had dropped its four previous games.

The Ducks' loss likely eliminates them from College Football Playoff consideration, thinning the field of potential teams and leaving Utah as the only Pac-12 team that could likely still make the CFP.

Here's a look at the polls for this week, followed by some of the top reaction from Twitter.

Week 14 Polls

AP Top 25

1. LSU (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (10-1)

5. Alabama (10-1)

6. Utah (10-1)

7. Oklahoma (10-1)

8. Florida (9-2)

9. Minnesota (10-1)

10. Michigan (9-2)

11. Baylor (10-1)

12. Penn State (9-2)

13. Wisconsin (9-2)

14. Oregon (9-2)

15. Notre Dame (9-2)

16. Auburn (8-3)

17. Memphis (10-1)

18. Cincinnati (10-1)

19. Iowa (8-3)

20. Boise State (10-1)

21. Oklahoma State (8-3)

22. Appalachian State (10-1)

23. Virginia Tech (8-3)

24. Navy (8-2)

25. USC (8-4)

Amway Coaches Poll

1. LSU (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (10-1)

5. Alabama (10-1)

6. Utah (10-1)

7. Oklahoma (10-1)

8. Florida (9-2)

9. Minnesota (10-1)

10. Baylor (10-1)

11. Michigan (9-2)

12. Penn State (9-2)

13. Oregon (9-2)

14. Wisconsin (9-2)

15. Notre Dame (9-2)

16. Auburn (8-3)

17. Cincinnati (10-1)

18. Memphis (10-1)

19. Boise State (10-1)

20. Iowa (8-3)

21. Oklahoma State (8-3)

22. Appalachian State (10-1)

23. Virginia Tech (8-3)

24. Navy (8-2)

25. USC (8-4)

Week 14 Polls Reaction

While the top five teams in the polls remained the same this week, Oregon fell from the No. 6 spot with its surprising road loss at Arizona State on Saturday. The Ducks are ranked No. 14 in the AP poll and No. 13 in the coaches poll.

More importantly, Oregon will also be falling in the College Football Playoff rankings this week, and it no longer appears to have a potential path to the Playoff. The Ducks needed to finish with one loss and win the Pac-12 championship to be in the conversation, but they are now 9-2.

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic didn't think Oregon should have dropped eight spots in the AP poll for its loss to Arizona State, which was 5-5 entering the contest.

A beneficiary of Oregon's loss was Utah, which improved to 10-1 with a win at Arizona and moved up to the No. 6 spot in both the AP and coaches polls. The Utes remain in the Playoff conversation, as it's possible they could end the regular season at 12-1 and be the victors of the Pac-12 Championship Game.

It seems likely that Utah will also be No. 6 in this week's CFP rankings, directly behind Georgia and Alabama, which should hold on to the Nos. 4 and 5 spots. However, not everybody believes the Utes are less deserving to make the Playoff than those two SEC teams.

In a poll tweeted by Fox Sports on Sunday, the majority of votes were going to Utah being most deserving of the fourth Playoff spot ahead of Georgia and Alabama.

Penn State also dropped in the polls this week, but its slide was not as large as Oregon's. The Nittany Lions are 12th in both the AP and coaches polls after falling to Ohio State for their second loss of the season.

But some people were confused by the placement of Penn State and Wisconsin, a fellow Big Ten school, in the polls. The Nittany Lions and Badgers are behind Michigan in both polls, even though the Wolverines' two losses came to those two schools earlier this season.

Not only that, but Michigan fell behind early and never led in both of those losses. So, there were many on Twitter who thought the Wolverines were ranked a bit too high.

However, it's quite possible that Michigan will be falling in the polls next week. The Wolverines host Ohio State in a challenging regular-season finale, and they'll look to play spoiler in giving the Buckeyes their first loss of the year.