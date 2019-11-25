College Football Rankings 2019: Latest Polls, Predictions for Week 14 Standings

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

There won't be any major shakeups at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings this week, but there are still some big games to be played this season that could change that.

LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia are the four top teams in the country, but each still has a regular-season contest remaining and its respective conference championship game, which includes LSU and Georgia facing off for the SEC title. Plus, the Buckeyes have a challenging matchup before the Big Ten Championship Game, as they'll face Michigan on the road this weekend.

Heading into Week 14, here's a look at the AP and Coaches Polls, followed by some predictions for this weekend.

Week 14 Polls

AP Top 25

1. LSU (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (10-1)

5. Alabama (10-1)

6. Utah (10-1)

7. Oklahoma (10-1)

8. Florida (9-2)

9. Minnesota (10-1)

10. Michigan (9-2)

11. Baylor (10-1)

12. Penn State (9-2)

13. Wisconsin (9-2)

14. Oregon (9-2)

15. Notre Dame (9-2)

16. Auburn (8-3)

17. Memphis (10-1)

18. Cincinnati (10-1)

19. Iowa (8-3)

20. Boise State (10-1)

21. Oklahoma State (8-3)

22. Appalachian State (10-1)

23. Virginia Tech (8-3)

24. Navy (8-2)

25. USC (8-4)

Amway Coaches Poll

1. LSU (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (10-1)

5. Alabama (10-1)

6. Utah (10-1)

7. Oklahoma (10-1)

8. Florida (9-2)

9. Minnesota (10-1)

10. Baylor (10-1)

11. Michigan (9-2)

12. Penn State (9-2)

13. Oregon (9-2)

14. Wisconsin (9-2)

15. Notre Dame (9-2)

16. Auburn (8-3)

17. Cincinnati (10-1)

18. Memphis (10-1)

19. Boise State (10-1)

20. Iowa (8-3)

21. Oklahoma State (8-3)

22. Appalachian State (10-1)

23. Virginia Tech (8-3)

24. Navy (8-2)

25. USC (8-4)

Week 14 Predictions

Ohio State notches another quality win to end regular season

The Buckeyes' two toughest games of the regular season are in the final two weeks of their schedule. They notched a 28-17 home win over Penn State this past Saturday, and now they take on their biggest rival, Michigan, on the road this Saturday.

Although Ohio State has already clinched its spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, it is still trying to impress the College Football Playoff selection committee. And even though a loss might not prevent the Buckeyes from making the CFP, assuming they still go on to win the Big Ten title, it can't hurt for them to also notch a win over the Wolverines and leave no doubt.

Michigan's two losses this season are to Penn State and Wisconsin, both of which lost to Ohio State. But the Wolverines have won four straight games, a streak that started with a quality victory over Notre Dame.

Ohio State is the better team, though. The Buckeyes have cruised for most of the season, and that's not going to change now. Expect them to pull out the win and improve to 12-0 heading into the Big Ten Championship Game.

Alabama wins Iron Bowl in potential final game of 2019

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

If Alabama is going to make the College Football Playoff, it can't lose its final game. Of course, that might not even be enough for the Crimson Tide.

However, they're going to take care of business on their end by winning their Iron Bowl matchup at Auburn on Saturday. And they'll do it in impressive fashion, which could help their case with the CFP selection committee.

With Tua Tagovailoa out, quarterback Mac Jones has played well in his two starts for Alabama, although those wins came against Arkansas and Western Carolina, two lesser opponents. Still, it gave Jones some necessary playing experience for him to have a chance to beat Auburn's defense.

However, it's the Tigers' offense going up against the Crimson Tide's defense that could be the deciding factor. Auburn ranks 83rd in the country in passing offense and Alabama ranks 13th in passing defense. So the Crimson Tide should shut it down, giving their offense opportunities to seal a victory.

Minnesota secures spot in Big Ten Championship Game

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

While Ohio State is already in the Big Ten Championship Game by winning the East Division, the conference's West Division is still undecided. And the two teams that can win it will be going head-to-head on Saturday—Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The Golden Gophers could potentially still enter the College Football Playoff conversation if they win out by beating Wisconsin, then Ohio State in the Big Ten title game. Their only loss this season was a 23-19 defeat at Iowa on Nov. 16.

However, Minnesota already owns a quality win over Penn State, and it would have a solid case if it finishes 12-1 and wins the Big Ten title.

While that may not necessarily happen, the Golden Gophers will at least get the opportunity to play for the conference championship by beating the Badgers on Saturday. They're 6-0 at home this season, and they'll use that advantage again this week.