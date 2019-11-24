WWE Survivor Series 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE Survivor Series 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardNovember 24, 2019
The men and women of NXT put themselves through the wringer Saturday night at TakeOver: WarGames, but the weekend isn't over for some of them as many NXT stars will compete at Survivor Series against Raw and SmackDown.
This event is all about brand supremacy, and with NXT now airing on USA, the black and gold brand is looking to make a big impact.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Survivor Series 2019.
Venue: Allstate Arena in Chicago
Start Time: 5 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: WWE Network
Survivor Series Card
The card for this year's Survivor Series is stacked, but only three titles will be on the line as most of the champions are busy facing the equivalent champions from each brand in Triple Threat matches. Here is a look at the final card for Sunday's show:
- Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship)
- Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio (WWE Championship)
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roderick Strong vs. AJ Styles
- Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch
- The New Day vs. Viking Raiders vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly
- Adam Cole vs. Pete Dunne (NXT Championship)
- Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown vs. Team NXT (Men)
- Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown vs. Team NXT (Women)
- Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown vs. Team NXT (Tag Teams)
PPV Live Stream
The two-hour Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Survivor Series on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4
- Roku
- Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- TiVo
- Supported browsers
Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions
The writing staff at Bleacher Report has been sharing its analysis and predictions heading into Sunday's show.
- A panel of Bleacher Report writers shared their predictions for each match.
- Anthony Mango identified any possible weak links in the Survivor Series teams.
- Donald Wood looked at which results may anger the WWE Universe.
Other Survivor Series Thoughts
First of all, it will be a miracle if every person who competed in the two WarGames matches at NXT TakeOver makes it through the weekend unscathed.
Second, WWE has 18 championships across all of its brands and only three titles are being defended during the entire weekend. This is somewhat risky but it could pay off in the end.
Every match at Survivor Series has the potential to be great, but it all comes down to how everything is booked and who ends up surviving at the end of each bout.
The Chicago crowd was on fire for TakeOver, and hopefully, it will bring the same energy to Sunday's event. Even one disappointing result could lead to the fans turning on the show.
With CM Punk now back in the wrestling world as a member of the WWE Backstage panel, it will be interesting to see how many times his hometown crowd chants his name. If the action is good, people will be too busy chanting for the people in the ring.
NXT being on USA means it is now viewed as a legitimate third brand and is no longer only considered WWE's developmental league. Looking at things from every angle, there is a good chance Triple H and his army leave Survivor Series with the lion's share of victories.
Mysterio vs. Lesnar might be the biggest attraction for this show due to the personal nature of their feud. The title might be on the line, but for the Master of the 619, this is about getting revenge for his son, Dominic.
If Survivor Series is anywhere close to being as good as TakeOver was, this could be one of the best weekends of wrestling in 2019.
