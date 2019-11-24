WWE Survivor Series 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

The men and women of NXT put themselves through the wringer Saturday night at TakeOver: WarGames, but the weekend isn't over for some of them as many NXT stars will compete at Survivor Series against Raw and SmackDown.

This event is all about brand supremacy, and with NXT now airing on USA, the black and gold brand is looking to make a big impact.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Survivor Series 2019.

Venue: Allstate Arena in Chicago



Start Time: 5 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)

How to Watch: WWE Network

Survivor Series Card

The card for this year's Survivor Series is stacked, but only three titles will be on the line as most of the champions are busy facing the equivalent champions from each brand in Triple Threat matches. Here is a look at the final card for Sunday's show:

Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship)

Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio ( WWE Championship)

vs. Rey ( Championship) Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roderick Strong vs. AJ Styles

vs. Roderick Strong vs. AJ Styles Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch

vs. Shayna vs. Becky Lynch The New Day vs. Viking Raiders vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly

Adam Cole vs. Pete Dunne ( NXT Championship)

Championship) Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown vs. Team NXT (Men)

vs. Team (Men) Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown vs. Team NXT (Women)

Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown vs. Team NXT (Tag Teams)

PPV Live Stream