WWE Survivor Series 2019: Identifying Weak Links for Men's and Women's Teams

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Survivor Series is the time of year when the WWE brands go to war with each other for bragging rights and to determine which show is the best.

Nothing ever comes out of it and it can often be a mess, but the rosters battle it out every year with the premise of proving themselves against their rival shows.

However, each team is only as strong as its weakest member—someone who could tilt the scale in the opposition's favor.

Let's shine a light on the potentially vulnerable wrestlers who could cause the downfall of their team come Sunday night's pay-per-view.