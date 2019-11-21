WWE Survivor Series 2019: Identifying Weak Links for Men's and Women's Teams

WWE Survivor Series 2019: Identifying Weak Links for Men's and Women's TeamsNovember 21, 2019
Survivor Series is the time of year when the WWE brands go to war with each other for bragging rights and to determine which show is the best.
Nothing ever comes out of it and it can often be a mess, but the rosters battle it out every year with the premise of proving themselves against their rival shows.
However, each team is only as strong as its weakest member—someone who could tilt the scale in the opposition's favor.
Let's shine a light on the potentially vulnerable wrestlers who could cause the downfall of their team come Sunday night's pay-per-view.
Women's Team Raw: Sarah Logan
One of the easiest weak links to spot is Sarah Logan on Team Raw for the women's division.
Charlotte Flair is the captain as the most decorated women's champion ever, and she's the strongest of the bunch.
Natalya is a future Hall of Famer in her own right and a former two-time champion who took Becky Lynch to her limit at SummerSlam in August.
Kairi Sane and Asuka are the women's tag team champions and have had plenty of success in singles competition, with both being former NXT women's titleholders.
The Pirate Princess is the only person to have pinned Shayna Baszler twice, while The Empress of Tomorrow won the 2018 Royal Rumble and is a former SmackDown women's champion who had a longer undefeated streak than Goldberg.
Logan has done none of that. She hasn't sniffed at a title win, rarely wins any matches and wrestles almost exclusively on Main Event.
While WWE might be tempted to have someone else get eliminated first just for the surprise, Logan is guaranteed to be taken out at some point and it's doubtful she will contribute much for her team.
Women's Team SmackDown: Dana Brooke
Team SmackDown isn't as strong as Team Raw, but it's a solid group with more of a balance of power stretched out.
Sasha Banks and Carmella are the only former women's champions of the bunch outside of Nikki Cross, who held the tag titles with Alexa Bliss. That isn't quite the same, but it keeps the Scot from being the weak link.
That leaves Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke.
Of the two, The Sassy Southern Belle has made bigger strides in a smaller amount of time on the roster and fought Becky Lynch earlier this year in a bid to become the Raw women's champion.
Brooke spends most of her time as a jobber, though. She wrestled more on Main Event this year than on Raw or SmackDown and has never really been a legitimate contender for a title.
She has enjoyed a better year than her 2018, but she's still the lowest on this totem pole.
The Unknowns of Team NXT
As of Wednesday night on the go-home episode of NXT, not one single member of the men's or women's teams to represent the black-and-gold brand had been announced.
Given how anyone from NXT, 205 Live, NXT UK and both Performance Centers could be chosen, it's nearly impossible to judge a weak link without knowing who will participate.
Of course, there are some names that stand out as the most likely candidates to be on these teams based on their notoriety, though.
Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic and Finn Balor could be on the men's team, as could Ciampa's mysterious fourth teammate for WarGames.
On the women's side, main players such as Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox all have a chance of being involved.
There isn't much of a weak link on any combination of those Superstars, save for possibly Kai, as her current storyline is that she wasn't worthy of being on Team Ripley for WarGames, but even she has a lot of tenacity.
Whenever NXT unveils its team, it will be interesting to see if there are any obvious problem areas that could undo the brand on its first-ever outing at Survivor Series.
Men's Team Raw: Ricochet
The men on Team Raw make up arguably the strongest unit for this year's groups, which also makes it the hardest one to pinpoint a weak link for.
In theory, Randy Orton isn't a team player, but that may not even matter. He's the king of Survivor Series matches, having been a sole survivor multiple times.
The Viper could always strike his teammates, but having a future Hall of Famer and one of the most decorated Superstars on the roster on the squad keeps him from being the weak link.
Seth Rollins is also problematic when it comes to morale and keeping his head straight with all the negativity surrounding him recently, but he's still a main event player who took down Brock Lesnar twice this year to become universal champion.
Kevin Owens is also a former universal titleholder and fully worthy of all the compliments Triple H gave him on Monday's Raw.
Between Drew McIntyre and Ricochet, neither should cause issues for this team. If a pick had to be made, though, it would narrowly be the latter.
While The One and Only brings speed and agility to the table, McIntyre isn't exactly slow and lumbering for someone of his size. The Scot has the power and main event experience Ricochet doesn't, despite how often he tends to lose big matches since coming to the red brand.
Ricochet is by no means a slouch and could be the sleeper star of the team, but he's the most likely to be booked in a poor spot heading into Survivor Series.
Men's Team SmackDown: Shorty G
Team SmackDown's weak link isn't going to be Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman or King Corbin, that's for sure.
The Big Dog is in the top tier of WWE Superstars, a multi-time world champion and WrestleMania main eventer.
Strowman is truly a Monster Among Men and the largest competitor across the roster who is never the underdog in any fight...unless the opponent is Brock Lesnar.
Hate him if you must, Corbin is the King of the Ring, a winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the man who retired Kurt Angle, a former Mr. Money in the Bank and United States champion and more.
Corbin even directly called Mustafa Ali and Shorty G the weak links on SmackDown, and he wasn't wrong, no matter how great both have been.
They both have achievements to their name and are awesome in the ring, but they don't compare to the others.
Even though Shorty G has won several tag team titles and Ali hasn't held any gold, it's the former who comes up, well, short. He can't be taken seriously with that ring gear and the character of the underdog who tends not to win anything.
In any other world, Chad Gable could be a star player; in WWE, though, he's in a position to mostly be mocked.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.