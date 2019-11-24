Amway College Football Poll 2019: Week 14 Top 25 Rankings Announced

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Chalk mostly held in Week 13, but one crucial upset could have a major impact on the College Football Playoff going forward.

Certainly, it impacted this week's edition of the Amway Coaches Poll. Below, we'll take a look at that poll and the key results from over the weekend.

Rankings

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Utah

7. Oklahoma

8. Florida

9. Minnesota

10. Baylor

11. Michigan

12. Penn State

13. Oregon

14. Wisconsin

15. Notre Dame

16. Auburn

17. Cincinnati

18. Memphis

19. Boise State

20. Iowa

21. Oklahoma State

22. Appalachian State

23. Virginia Tech

24. Navy

25. USC

Teams dropped from rankings: SMU, Texas A&M, San Diego State

Analysis

Goodbye, Oregon.

The Ducks' shocking 31-28 loss against Arizona State on Saturday night handed them their second loss and, in the process, likely ended any chances they had at playing in the College Football Playoff. Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels was brilliant in the upset win, throwing for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

After the game, Sun Devils receiver Brandon Aiyuk said he wasn't surprised Oregon fell prey to the upset.

"Oregon is Oregon. They think they are big bad mighty Oregon, so I had a feeling they were just going to come out and do what they do," he said, per John Canzano of The Oregonian. "They were still kicking me the ball and playing me man-to-man. Last year playing against Oregon, we know there was a lot of talkers, but didn't say too much today."

The loss took some of the shine off the pending Oregon vs. Utah Pac-12 title game and could potentially keep the Pac-12 out of the Playoff yet again. Even if Utah wins out, a win over two-loss Oregon isn't as impressive as a victory over the one-loss Ducks would have been, fair or not.

Some top contenders walked the walk and talked the talk Saturday, however. Ohio State kept its playoff hopes firmly intact with a 28-17 win over Penn State.

It looked as though the Buckeyes were going to roll through Penn State, as they took a 21-0 lead early in the third quarter. But the Nittany Lions scored the next 17 points, buoyed by two Ohio State turnovers. Justin Fields and the Buckeyes had the answer, absorbing Penn State's comeback attempt and coming away win the win.

"We talked about going into a big heavyweight match, and you have to take shots," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said, per the Associated Press. "One of the things about playing in a game like this is you have to be willing to take punches and you have to not flinch when it happens. That was a great example. That was the first time we really were taking shots there."

The win clinched Ohio State's spot in the Big Ten title game and likely put the Buckeyes just one win away from a Playoff berth, with Michigan up next and the winner of Minnesota vs. Wisconsin to follow.

Down in the SEC, LSU and Alabama earned blowout victories, while Georgia survived a tough Texas A&M team, winning 19-13 as its defense yet again played at a championship level.

Video Play Button CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Right Arrow Icon

"No bones about it, we've got to improve," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said, per the Associated Press, likely referencing an offense that managed just 260 yards of offense. "There were things tonight that we missed that were there. That's the frustrating part."

Finally, in the Big-12, Oklahoma kept its Playoff hopes alive with a 28-24 win over TCU. The Sooners probably need a lot to happen above them to crack the Playoff picture, but the Sooners are nonetheless in the running.

Week 14 will answer a lot of questions regarding that Playoff picture, with a number of crucial matchups on tap. College football fans must be ecstatic with this upcoming slate: Cincinnati vs. Memphis (Friday), Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State (Saturday), Michigan vs. Ohio State (Saturday), Alabama vs. Auburn (Saturday), Wisconsin vs. Minnesota (Saturday), Texas A&M vs. LSU (Saturday).

Buckle up, folks—it's gonna be a fun weekend.