Ed Orgeron Shades Arkansas, Says LSU Doesn't Celebrate Victories over Razorbacks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 24, 2019

LSU coach Ed Orgeron, right, greets Arkansas coach Barry Lunney Jr. after LSU's 56-20 victory in an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

The rough 2019 for Arkansas hit a new low Saturday following the Razorbacks' 56-20 loss against top-ranked LSU.

The Tigers enjoyed a muted celebration on their home field after the win, which head coach Ed Orgeron explained was a purposeful choice.

"There wasn't going to be celebration for beating Arkansas. They haven't beaten anyone in a long time," Orgeron told reporters.

As harsh as Oregeron's comments are, his assessment of the Razorbacks isn't wrong. Head coach Chad Morris was fired on Nov. 10 following a 45-19 loss to Western Kentucky.

Arkansas is winless in seven SEC games this season, and its only two wins are over Colorado State and FCS school Portland State. The program hasn't had a winning record since 2016 and has just one victory against SEC competition in the past three seasons.

The Razorbacks can end their conference misery next week in their season finale against Missouri.

