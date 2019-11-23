Bulls' Zach LaVine Erupts for 49 Points, 13 3-Pointers in Win over Hornets

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 24, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 23: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Charlotte Hornets on November 23, 2019 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kent Smith/Getty Images

Zach LaVine set a franchise single-game record with 13 three-pointers en route to leading the Chicago Bulls to a 116-115 win over the host Charlotte Hornets on Friday at Spectrum Center.

LaVine dropped 49 points, including the game-winning three with eight-tenths of a second remaining:

The shooting guard hit seven treys in the fourth quarter, scoring 27 of the Bulls' 47 points. Per Kevin Anderson of NBC Sports Chicago, LaVine and the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are the only players to hit at least 13 threes in one game, with Thompson hitting 14 in October 2018.

The performance comes one night after Bulls head coach Jim Boylen benched LaVine early against the Miami Heat in a 116-108 loss. LaVine expressed his frustrations postgame, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports:

"I feel I earned that trust, but I guess he feels differently. Other players around the league — and everybody's situation isn't the same — I feel other players around the league have that trust. I guess we haven't got there.

"I wish I knew [what happened to the trust]. I feel we had a good offseason. He came and visited us and wanted us to work on certain things. With this start, there's been some lack of trust and s--t you view differently, different opinions on."

LaVine played 35 minutes Saturday, helping the Bulls move to 6-11. He spoke after the game:

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic shared LaVine's message to the team Saturday:

And Rob Perez of Action Network called LaVine's night "an all-time player/coach clapback."

LaVine was so good that he nearly beat NBA legend Michael Jordan's fourth-quarter franchise scoring record of 30 points.

The guard will look to follow up his 49-point outburst against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at home in the United Center.

Related

    Rondo Fined $35K for 'Unsportsmanlike' Hit

    NBA fines Rondo for 'unsportsmanlike' contact with Dennis Schroder and verbal abuse to a ref

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rondo Fined $35K for 'Unsportsmanlike' Hit

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pat Bev Fined $5K for Flopping

    NBA fines Patrick Beverley for violating anti-flopping rules, his second of the season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pat Bev Fined $5K for Flopping

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jury Still Out on Russ Experiment

    One month in, Rockets still unsure if Russell Westbrook has helped or hurt their title chase

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jury Still Out on Russ Experiment

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA in 'Serious' Discussions for Calendar Changes

    A shorter regular season, postseason play-in and more are on the table, with hopes of a vote in April

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA in 'Serious' Discussions for Calendar Changes

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report