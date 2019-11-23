Bulls' Zach LaVine Erupts for 49 Points, 13 3-Pointers in Win over Hornets

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Zach LaVine set a franchise single-game record with 13 three-pointers en route to leading the Chicago Bulls to a 116-115 win over the host Charlotte Hornets on Friday at Spectrum Center.

LaVine dropped 49 points, including the game-winning three with eight-tenths of a second remaining:

The shooting guard hit seven treys in the fourth quarter, scoring 27 of the Bulls' 47 points. Per Kevin Anderson of NBC Sports Chicago, LaVine and the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are the only players to hit at least 13 threes in one game, with Thompson hitting 14 in October 2018.

The performance comes one night after Bulls head coach Jim Boylen benched LaVine early against the Miami Heat in a 116-108 loss. LaVine expressed his frustrations postgame, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports:

"I feel I earned that trust, but I guess he feels differently. Other players around the league — and everybody's situation isn't the same — I feel other players around the league have that trust. I guess we haven't got there.

"I wish I knew [what happened to the trust]. I feel we had a good offseason. He came and visited us and wanted us to work on certain things. With this start, there's been some lack of trust and s--t you view differently, different opinions on."

LaVine played 35 minutes Saturday, helping the Bulls move to 6-11. He spoke after the game:

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic shared LaVine's message to the team Saturday:

And Rob Perez of Action Network called LaVine's night "an all-time player/coach clapback."

LaVine was so good that he nearly beat NBA legend Michael Jordan's fourth-quarter franchise scoring record of 30 points.

The guard will look to follow up his 49-point outburst against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at home in the United Center.