Video: Jimmy Butler Receives Loud Boos from 76ers Fans in Return to Philadelphia

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler made his return to Philadelphia on Saturday night with the Miami Heat, and to the surprise of exactly no one, 76ers fans greeted him with boos.

Butler, 30, was traded to the Sixers last season for Robert Covington, playing in 55 games for the team and helping them reach the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where they lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Toronto Raptors.

But Butler and the Sixers decided to part ways in the offseason, working out a sign-and-trade with the Heat that sent Josh Richardson to the Sixers. So Butler was booed just about every time he touched the ball in the early going.

As the old saying goes, hell hath no fury like a Philly fan scorned.