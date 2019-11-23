Video: Jimmy Butler Receives Loud Boos from 76ers Fans in Return to Philadelphia

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 20: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at American Airlines Arena on November 20, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler made his return to Philadelphia on Saturday night with the Miami Heat, and to the surprise of exactly no one, 76ers fans greeted him with boos.

Butler, 30, was traded to the Sixers last season for Robert Covington, playing in 55 games for the team and helping them reach the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where they lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Toronto Raptors.

But Butler and the Sixers decided to part ways in the offseason, working out a sign-and-trade with the Heat that sent Josh Richardson to the Sixers. So Butler was booed just about every time he touched the ball in the early going.

As the old saying goes, hell hath no fury like a Philly fan scorned.

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Heat vs. 76ers

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    B/R Live: Watch Heat vs. 76ers

    via B/R Live

    Report: Pat Bev Fined $5K for Flopping

    NBA fines Patrick Beverley for violating anti-flopping rules, his second of the season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pat Bev Fined $5K for Flopping

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jury Still Out on Russ Experiment

    1 month in, Rockets still unsure if Russell Westbrook has helped or hurt their title chase

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jury Still Out on Russ Experiment

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Here's How You Voted ⬇️

    Let's see if Philly fans let him hear it tonight

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Here's How You Voted ⬇️

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll