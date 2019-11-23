OSU's Ryan Day Says Justin Fields Is a 'Warrior' After Injury Scare vs. PSU

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said quarterback Justin Fields was all right after he took a big hit late in the team's 28-17 win over Penn State on Saturday.

"I think he's fine," Day said during the Fox broadcast (h/t Kevin Harrish of Eleven Warriors). "He jumped up. He's a tough kid, he took a tough shot there. Not what we wanted, but he's a tough kid."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.