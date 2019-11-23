OSU's Ryan Day Says Justin Fields Is a 'Warrior' After Injury Scare vs. PSU

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2019

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, right, looks for an open receiver as Penn State defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos chases him during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Penn State 28-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said quarterback Justin Fields was all right after he took a big hit late in the team's 28-17 win over Penn State on Saturday.

"I think he's fine," Day said during the Fox broadcast (h/t Kevin Harrish of Eleven Warriors). "He jumped up. He's a tough kid, he took a tough shot there. Not what we wanted, but he's a tough kid."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ohio State beats Penn State, clinches Big Ten East, spot in Indy

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Ohio State beats Penn State, clinches Big Ten East, spot in Indy

    Phil Harrison
    via Buckeyes Wire

    Justin Fields, No. 2 Ohio State Hold off No. 8 Penn State as Chase Young Returns

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Justin Fields, No. 2 Ohio State Hold off No. 8 Penn State as Chase Young Returns

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Buckeyes uses tough defense, key running plays to lead 14-0 over Penn State at half

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Buckeyes uses tough defense, key running plays to lead 14-0 over Penn State at half

    Mark Russell
    via Buckeyes Wire

    Ohio State football’s seniors introduced in Ohio Stadium for their final home game

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Ohio State football’s seniors introduced in Ohio Stadium for their final home game

    cleveland
    via cleveland