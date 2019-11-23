Look: Harvard vs. Yale Halftime Interrupted by Climate Change Protesters' Sit-In

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The annual rivalry matchup between the Harvard and Yale football teams was delayed at halftime Saturday because of a protest over climate change, according to multiple reports:

Joel Sherman of the New York Post noted security started to move some of the protesters off the field, while Matt Barrie of ESPN added that protestors were being arrested at their own request, though the game will continue:

Harvard (4-5) was leading Yale (8-1) 15-3.