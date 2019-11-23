Look: Harvard vs. Yale Halftime Interrupted by Climate Change Protesters' Sit-In

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2019

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 17: Harvard Crimson fans cheer during a game against the Yale Bulldogs at Fenway Park on November 17, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The annual rivalry matchup between the Harvard and Yale football teams was delayed at halftime Saturday because of a protest over climate change, according to multiple reports:

Joel Sherman of the New York Post noted security started to move some of the protesters off the field, while Matt Barrie of ESPN added that protestors were being arrested at their own request, though the game will continue:

Harvard (4-5) was leading Yale (8-1) 15-3.

