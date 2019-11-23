Alexandre Lacazette's Late Equaliser Steals Draw for Arsenal vs. Southampton

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal and Southampton drew 2-2 on Saturday in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.

The Saints claimed a shock eighth-minute lead after Danny Ings fired home, but Alexandre Lacazette levelled for the hosts after 18 minutes.

Southampton made it 2-1 with 19 minutes remaining after James Ward-Prowse rebounded home his own penalty when Bernd Leno saved from the spot. The video assistant referee had called a foul on Ings by Kieran Tierney in the box.

Arsenal appeared beaten in the final stages, with Southampton in control, but Lacazette netted a 96th-minute equaliser.

Home fans will have been frustrated by what they saw from their team after Southampton created more chances than Arsenal, and jeers were clearly audible at the final whistle.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Unai Emery's defence failed to cover itself in glory as they allowed Ings to run into the box and fire off a shot. The striker's effort went in off the post, giving the visitors a precious lead.

The opener jolted Arsenal on to the front foot, and the score was 1-1 just 10 minutes later. Mesut Ozil slid in Tierney, and the full-back assisted Lacazette, who needed two bites at the cherry before scoring.

OptaJoe highlighted the France international's exploits at home after his first:

Emery's men struggled to capitalise on their goal before half-time, and Ings continued to be a dangerous outlet for the Saints. David Luiz came close to a second after a header from a Ozil free-kick, but the score remained level at the interval.

Arsenal swiftly made changes in the second half. Calum Chambers was sacrificed for the attacking threat of Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivory Coast international changed the direction of the traffic on the pitch, and Arsenal appeared ready to claim a lead.

Tierney's width was vital for Emery's side, and the Scot's 56th-minute cross almost helped Arsenal to make it 2-1. The defender stood up the ball for Pepe at the far post, and the forward's strike hit the ground before rattling the bar.

However, Southampton responded positively, and poor defending from Sokratis Papastathopoulos nearly allowed Michael Obafemi to score.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men grabbed the lead once again after VAR penalised Tierney for fouling Ings in the box, and Ward-Prowse stepped up to take the kick. The 25-year-old's penalty was saved by Leno, but the midfielder made sure he netted the rebound.

Southampton could have killed the game in the final moments, as Arsenal's defence continued to look brittle. Moussa Djenepo should have made it 3-1, but the substitute's effort was cleared off the line.

Arsenal's defence continued to crumble, and the Saints should have taken the points, but Lacazette's last-gasp effort gave the Gunners a share of the spoils after a lacklustre display.

The Frenchman latched onto Gabriel Martinelli's cross and made sure Emery's men avoided an embarrassing loss.

What's Next

Arsenal play at home against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League before travelling to Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday, December 1. Southampton host Watford in domestic action the day before.