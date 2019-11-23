Eden Hazard Says Training with Zinedine Zidane More Fun Than with Conte, Sarri

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard said he enjoys training under Zinedine Zidane more than he did under Maurizio Sarri or Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

The Belgian joined Real in the summer from the Blues, where he spent his final three seasons working with Conte and then Sarri.

He told L'Equipe (h/t Goal's James Westwood) that under Zidane, "the training is always with the ball." The Belgian continued: "When you have experimented with Italians, as I have done with Conte or Sarri, you have much less fun. Everything is more framed."

Hazard's former Chelsea team-mate Mikel John Obi recently revealed he does not particularly enjoy working hard in training:

On the differences between Sarri and Zidane, the 28-year-old added:

"It's hard to compare. I was attracted to Zidane at Madrid and felt very identified. He fascinates me and has even some power over me.

"During Euro 2016 he told me: 'It would be good if you came.' And when Zidane calls you it's hard to say no."

Even before he moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, Hazard made no secret of his admiration for the former France international.

He hasn't enjoyed the best of starts to life in the Spanish capital under Zidane, though, as he has scored just one goal in 11 games for his new side.

The Belgium international likely wasn't helped by a hamstring injury that disrupted his pre-season and caused him to miss the first three games of the campaign.

His form picked up before the international break, though, and he put in an electric performance in Real's 4-0 win over Eibar last time out.

SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete and Alex Goldberg of the Calcioland Podcast were in awe of him as he bamboozled defenders and dovetailed well with Karim Benzema:

Hazard scored 55 goals and contributed 37 assists in all competitions in three seasons under Conte and Sarri.

Zidane is yet to coax such productivity out of him, but it's still early in his Madrid career.

Hazard alone isn't capable of replicating Cristiano Ronaldo's contributions at the Bernabeu—the Portuguese averaged exactly 50 goals per season during his nine-year stint as the club's goalscoring talisman—but the new No. 7 can still have an enormous impact when he hits top form.