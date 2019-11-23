Jalen Hurts, No. 9 Oklahoma Survive TCU's Upset Bid to Keep CFP Hopes Alive

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Oklahoma Sooners kept their playoff hopes alive and clinched a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game with a 28-24 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Coming off last week's comeback win over Baylor, the No. 9 Sooners controlled their destiny for a spot in the conference title game. They will still need help to climb into the top four of the playoff standings with two weeks remaining before the final rankings are released.

Head coach Lincoln Riley went heavy with his running game to get his team to eke out the victory. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was erratic throwing the ball, including throwing an interception to TCU safety Vernon Scott that was returned 98 yards for a touchdown.

The Sooners' ability to run the ball allowed them to win the possession battle, 39:31 to 20:29, but it was the defense that stepped up late to preserve the win by intercepting Horned Frogs QB Max Duggan on 4th-and-6 with 1:41 remaining.

Notable Stats

Jalen Hurts, QB (Oklahoma):11-of-21, 145 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 28 carries, 173 yards, 2 TDs

Kennedy Brooks, RB (Oklahoma): 25 carries, 149 yards

Charleston Rambo, WR (Oklahoma): 6 receptions, 77 yards

CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma): 2 receptions, 16 yards, 1 TD; 1 carry, 21 yards

Max Duggan, QB (TCU): 7-of-21, 65 yards, 1 INT; 12 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD

Sewo Olonilua, RB (TCU): 5 carries, 19 yards, 1 TD

Te'Vailance Hunt, WR (TCU): 3 receptions, 34 yards

Hurts, OU Ride Explosive Rushing Attack to Survive Upset Bid

With Hurts in the midst of his worst passing game of the season by completion percentage, Riley decided to make use of his team's potent ground game to beat TCU.

Hurts broke 100 yards rushing for the second consecutive week and fifth time in 2019. He opened the scoring with a seven-yard run in the first quarter that showcased his footwork and power:

That looked like it was going to be the beginning of a Sooners blowout. They got into the end zone on each of their first three drives to take a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter, including a touchdown catch by Lamb in his return after sitting out against Baylor with an undisclosed injury.

After absorbing those haymakers from Oklahoma's offense, TCU came roaring back with 17 unanswered points to make it 21-17 five minutes into the third quarter.

Hurts and Brooks, who both had over 100 yards rushing in the same game for the first time since Oct. 12, carried Oklahoma on the ensuing drive by accounting for all 66 yards between them. Hurts finished it with an eight-yard touchdown run and push from his offensive lineman.

The Sooners looked to be back in control once again after that score, but Hurts opened the door for TCU to hang around. He had two turnovers on consecutive drives, including one in which Horned Frogs safety Nook Bradford just stole the ball out of his hands.

Oklahoma's defense really turned up the heat down the stretch when it needed to. After TCU's touchdown to get within four points in the third quarter, the offense gained a total of 40 yards on its final 14 plays.

No one is going to confuse Oklahoma's defense for Ohio State's, but the group has made two game-saving interceptions in the past two games. Brendan Radley-Hiles played the hero against TCU by jumping in front of Duggan's final pass on fourth down.

This win combined with Oregon's loss to Arizona State will likely move the Sooners up in next week's College Football Playoff standings. Their performance Saturday wasn't great, but at this point in the season, there's a lot to be said for doing what it takes to win.

What's Next?

TCU will close out its regular season on Nov. 29 with a home game against West Virginia. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will renew the Bedlam Series at Boone Pickens Stadium on Nov. 30.