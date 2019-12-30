Magic's Aaron Gordon Out vs. Hawks with Achilles Injury

Magic's Aaron Gordon Out vs. Hawks with Achilles InjuryDecember 30, 2019
The Orlando Magic announced forward Aaron Gordon will miss Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks because of a sore left Achilles.
This has been a difficult season for Gordon thus far. He missed three games because of a sprained ankle suffered in the second quarter of a 113-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 20.
Even before that ankle injury, Gordon's game seemed to have regressed. The 24-year-old had a 40.4 shooting percentage and 29.2 three-point percentage in his first 29 games.
Gordon's 13.2 points per game is his lowest average since 2016-17 (12.7).
Losing Gordon from the starting lineup once again forces head coach Steve Clifford to rely on his depth to keep the team afloat in its quest for a second straight playoff berth. Jonathan Isaac will likely see increased playing time, with Amile Jefferson available off the bench.
Jared Dudley Talks 'Toxic' '13-14 Clippers, Blake Griffin Relationship