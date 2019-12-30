Magic's Aaron Gordon Out vs. Hawks with Achilles Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 30, 2019

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic announced forward Aaron Gordon will miss Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks because of a sore left Achilles.

This has been a difficult season for Gordon thus far. He missed three games because of a sprained ankle suffered in the second quarter of a 113-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 20.

Even before that ankle injury, Gordon's game seemed to have regressed. The 24-year-old had a 40.4 shooting percentage and 29.2 three-point percentage in his first 29 games.

Gordon's 13.2 points per game is his lowest average since 2016-17 (12.7).

Losing Gordon from the starting lineup once again forces head coach Steve Clifford to rely on his depth to keep the team afloat in its quest for a second straight playoff berth. Jonathan Isaac will likely see increased playing time, with Amile Jefferson available off the bench.

