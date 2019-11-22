Jerry Sandusky Receives 30-60 Years in Resentencing for Sexual Abuse of Children

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky received the same sentence of 30 to 60 years in prison for sexually abusing children that he was given in 2012 at a resentencing hearing Friday.

Mark Scolforo of the Associated Press reported Warren County court judge Maureen Skerda denied Sandusky's efforts to reduce his sentence as he continues to claim his innocence.

"I apologize that I'm unable to admit remorse for this because it's something that I didn't do," he said during the hearing, which was ordered by an appeals court because of changes to mandatory sentencing minimums since his 2012 conviction.

Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro released a statement about the latest verdict saying, "justice was again achieved for his victims and they can close this chapter knowing that this predator will remain behind bars for the rest of his life."

Sandusky, 75, was convicted in June 2012 to a minimum of 30 years in prison on charges related to the sexual abuse of 10 boys over a 15-year period. He was also designated as a sexually violent offender.

"This crime is not only what you did to their bodies but their psyche and souls," McKean County court senior judge John Cleland said at the original sentencing.

The scandal that emerged from the allegations against Sandusky led Penn State to fire longtime head football coach Joe Paterno in November 2011. He died in January 2012.

Penn State has paid out more than $100 million to people who made abuse claims against Sandusky.

The NCAA also levied numerous sanctions against the school in 2012 for the scandal, though some were later rolled back in 2014.