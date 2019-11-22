Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins' Harassment Case Dismissed After Charges Dropped

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The harassment charges against Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins have been dropped.

Cousins' attorney, Moshae Donald, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the third-degree harassment charge against his client was dropped and the case was dismissed.

Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, Cousins is still subject to a potential fine and/or suspension under the NBA's domestic violence policy and the league's investigation can continue.

In August, TMZ Sports reported Cousins' ex-girlfriend, Christy West, filed a police report in Alabama in which she said he threatened her when she refused to let their son attend his wedding to Morgan Lang.

An audio recording West said she made of her conversation with Cousins included him saying he would "put a bullet in your f--king head" when she refused to allow their son to go to his wedding in Atlanta.

Per USA Today's A.J. Perez, the Mobile Police Department issued a warrant for Cousins' arrest.

TMZ noted Cousins was unable to fly to Alabama to turn himself in when the warrant was issued because he had just undergone knee surgery after tearing his ACL during a preseason workout on Aug. 15.

There were conflicting reports between the NBA and Mobile Police Department about the league working to coordinate a date for Cousins to surrender, with the NBA telling TMZ Sports in October no one from its offices reached out to the authorities.

Cousins is out indefinitely while recovering from his ACL surgery. The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in July.