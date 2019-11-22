Inspiring Browns Preseason WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi Drafted by XFL's Guardians

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Wide receiver Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, who talked his way into a Cleveland Browns tryout earlier this year and earned a place on the team's preseason roster, was selected Friday by the New York Guardians in the XFL supplemental draft ahead of the league's 2020 debut season.

Sheehy-Guiseppi was waived by the Browns during final roster cuts in August, but not before his unique story made headlines thanks to an 86-yard punt return touchdown in a preseason win over the Washington Redskins.

The 24-year-old Florida native told Scott Patsko of Cleveland.com a friend told him about the invitation-only workout and he told security he knew Browns vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith, which earned him entrance and the chance he wanted to try out in front of NFL executives.

After an impressive showing in the workout, Cleveland brought him back for another look and general manager John Dorsey decided he was worth a chance, per Patsko.

"Then we got a chance to see him for ourselves and you could see all of the explosive movement stuff that Alonzo was talking about," Dorsey said. "Then when you watch him field kicks and punts, you are going, ‘OK, he can do this kind of stuff.’ Now, he has not played in a couple of years, but it will not be because of lack of determination because this is a very determined young man."

Sheehy-Guiseppi wasn't able to land with another NFL team after his Browns release, but not he'll have a chance to prove himself in the XFL.

Demarcus Ayers, Tanner Gentry, Colby Pearson and DeAngelo Yancey are among the other receivers with some level of NFL experience who will be fighting for a chance on the Guardians' roster.

The XFL will hold training camp in January ahead of the season's start Feb. 8.