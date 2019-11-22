Celtics' Marcus Smart on Comparisons to Patrick Beverley: 'I'm on Another Level'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2019

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

Boston Celtics combo guard Marcus Smart refused to embrace comparisons to Los Angeles Clippers counterpart Patrick Beverley following Wednesday's game between the teams.

"You put me up against Pat, I think you know who'll win that battle," he told reporters Friday.

Smart added he's on "another level:"

John Karalis of MassLive provided Beverley's reaction to the Smart comparison immediately after the Clippers' 107-104 overtime win Wednesday:

Although neither player is interested in the talk about their similarities, their career numbers are close:

  • Beverley: 9.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.2 SPG, 41.1 FG%
  • Smart: 9.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.5 SPG, 37.2 FG%

They are both defensively strong guards who are volume scorers offensively. They are also both players who wear their emotions on their sleeve, so at the surface, there's reason for comparison.

If nothing else, it seems like a rivalry may be budding between the fiery guards, and it's one that could take center stage at season's end with the Clippers and Celtics both among the NBA's limited number of legitimate championship contenders.

The teams' second and final meeting of the regular season comes Feb. 13 in Boston.

