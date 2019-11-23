College Football Rankings 2019: Latest NCAA Week 13 Standings, Final Poll Review

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

In comparison to previous weeks, the Week 13 college football slate is underwhelming.

Ohio State and Penn State square off in Saturday's marquee clash, but after that, the intriguing matchups are hard to find.

A majority of the top-10 programs are expected to cruise, and how well they play could leave an impression on the College Football Playoff selection committee.

There may be some drama in The American Athletic Conference if Cincinnati and Memphis look ahead to their Week 14 meeting, which will decide the front-runner for the Group of Five New Year's Six berth, but other than that, it could be a routine Saturday across the Top 25.

Week 13 CFB Playoff Rankings

1. LSU (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (9-1)

5. Alabama (9-1)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Utah (9-1)

8. Penn State (9-1)

9. Oklahoma (9-1)

10. Minnesota (9-1)

11. Florida (9-2)

12. Wisconsin (8-2)

13. Michigan (8-2)

14. Baylor (9-1)

15. Auburn (7-3)

16. Notre Dame (8-2)

17. Iowa (7-3)

18. Memphis (9-1)

19. Cincinnati (9-1)

20. Boise State (9-1)

21. Oklahoma State (7-3)

22. Iowa State (6-4)

23. USC (7-4)

24. Appalachian State (9-1)

25. SMU (9-1)

Penn State's visit to Ohio Stadium is the most important Week 13 clash.

The one-loss Nittany Lions need a road victory to stay alive for the playoff and the Big Ten Championship Game. James Franklin's team enters Saturday one game behind the Buckeyes in the Big Ten East, and with a win over Michigan in hand, it could put itself in position to win the division.

But Penn State faces a difficult task against an Ohio State squad that has defeated all of its opponents by at least 20 points. In two Top 25 contests at home, the Buckeyes outscored Michigan State and Wisconsin 72-17.

Against Wisconsin, Chase Young dominated with four sacks, and he could have a similar impact in his return from his a two-game suspension.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Young is one of many stars on a defense that is the only one in the FBS to allow under 10 points per game. Ryan Day's team also leads the nation in yards allowed per game at 216.4, which is 22 yards less than second-place Clemson.

Penn State concedes 100 more yards per contest than the Big Ten East leader, and it gave up 462 total yards to Indiana in Week 12. If the Nittany Lions fail to contain Justin Fields, J.K. Dobbins and others, the Buckeyes could roll to another impressive victory.

A win would be Ohio State's third over a ranked foe, one less than top-ranked LSU, but the difference between their resumes is the Tigers' four wins over top-10 teams.

LSU does not have a chance to bolster its resume until the SEC Championship Game, as it faces Arkansas and Texas A&M in its next two games.

Texas A&M holds the opportunity to wreak havoc on the rankings, with Georgia and LSU in back-to-back weeks. While an upset would add more drama to the final four selection, the Aggies are 0-3 with a pair of double-digit losses against ranked foes.

Oklahoma would love for chaos to ensue since it needs help to jump from No. 9 into the top four. Week 13's likeliest scenario would put the Sooners up a position following a Penn State loss, but they need to look impressive against TCU to bridge the gap between themselves and the pair of Pac-12 sides above them.

TCU is 1-3 on the road in Big 12 play, while Lincoln Riley's side is undefeated at home with an average margin of victory of 30. A 30-plus point win might help the Sooners in the eye-test argument, especially if Oregon and Utah fail to dominate Arizona State and Arizona, respectively.

The other battle to watch is between Memphis and Cincinnati for the top Group of Five team. The Tigers visit South Florida, who came close to beating Cincinnati at home last time out, while the Bearcats host a Temple squad with two Top 25 wins and a two-game winning streak.

If either of those squads slips up, Boise State could be next in line, but the Broncos face their toughest road trip of 2019 at Utah State.

The Aggies are one game back of the Broncos in the Mountain West Mountain Division, but it sits at 6-4 from back-to-back losses to Air Force and BYU a few weeks back.

Appalachian State and SMU are also in contention for that position, but their upward movement would require losses by Memphis, Cincinnati and Boise State and a few three- and four-loss Power Five squads.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.