Lakers Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Had LeBron James' 'Blessing' to Sign with LA

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly gave the front office his "blessing" to sign Carmelo Anthony during the offseason, but the team chose to go in a different direction.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the background details Friday and provided comments from Anthony about his extended stay on the free-agent market before signing with the Portland Trail Blazers this week:

"Honestly, I think it was more of, not intimidation, but it was more so teams not wanting to put themselves in that situation of having to deal with what role I was going to accept and questioning if I was going to accept my role and the media [attention] that's behind it all. Just everything that comes along with bringing me in. Nobody knew where I was at, as far as what I was thinking. I think it was more so of everything else outside of basketball. I don't think anybody thought, 'Oh, he can't play anymore. He can't do this.' It was everything that had to do with outside of basketball."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.