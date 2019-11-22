Lakers Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Had LeBron James' 'Blessing' to Sign with LA

Tim Daniels
November 22, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Houston Rockets wait for and inbound at Staples Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly gave the front office his "blessing" to sign Carmelo Anthony during the offseason, but the team chose to go in a different direction.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the background details Friday and provided comments from Anthony about his extended stay on the free-agent market before signing with the Portland Trail Blazers this week:

"Honestly, I think it was more of, not intimidation, but it was more so teams not wanting to put themselves in that situation of having to deal with what role I was going to accept and questioning if I was going to accept my role and the media [attention] that's behind it all. Just everything that comes along with bringing me in. Nobody knew where I was at, as far as what I was thinking. I think it was more so of everything else outside of basketball. I don't think anybody thought, 'Oh, he can't play anymore. He can't do this.' It was everything that had to do with outside of basketball."

                 

