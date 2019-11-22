Antonio Conte Advising Inter Milan Players on Their Sex Lives

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has said he advises his players on how to have sex during the season.

Talking to L'Equipe (h/t Metro), the Italian explained his advice is aimed at preventing his players expending too much energy before a match:

"During the season, I advise my players to have sex for short periods and with the minimum of effort, and better use positions where they are under their partners. And preferably, with their wives, because if with others, well, that needs extra action."

Conte's methods are having a positive effect at Inter. He took over as Nerazzurri boss in May 2019, succeeding Luciano Spalletti.

After 12 matches of the 2019-20 season, Inter have dropped just five points in Serie A and are hot on the heels of leaders Juventus:

Inter have not won the Scudetto since 2009-10, and they have not properly competed for the title since 2010-11.

Conte looks set to make them Serie A contenders again this term after back-to-back fourth-place finishes under Spalletti.

The 50-year-old has a brilliant recent record as a club manager.

Between 2011 and 2014, he won three consecutive Serie A titles as Juve boss, and he then led Chelsea to their fifth Premier League title in 2016-17.

Conte is not the first manager to attempt to advise players on their sex lives.

Samir Nasri previously revealed that when he was at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola set a curfew for his players: "For him, his players' sexual activity must take place before midnight in order to get a good night's sleep."