Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann Says 'I Don't Know How to Dribble'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 09: Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona looks on during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou on November 09, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has said he does not know how to dribble.

Speaking at a Puma event, the Frenchman explained that he prefers to take a few touches rather than run with the ball at his feet (h/t Sport): "I don't know how to dribble. I like to take one or two touches at pace. I like that the ball comes out cleanly and to shoot at goal."

Griezmann, 28, joined Barca from Atletico Madrid in July after the Catalans paid his €120 million (£107 million) buyout clause. He has netted four goals and provided three assists in 11 La Liga games in 2019-20.

A little like Barca as a whole this term, while Griezmann's return looks decent on paper, he has yet to find his best form:

Ernesto Valverde's side are top of La Liga and lead their group in the UEFA Champions League. But they have not been overly impressive for much of the season, with defender Gerard Pique recently saying Barca will have to improve if they want to win the Champions League.

One of the key areas that could be improved upon is the relationship between the front three. Griezmann looks a little lost playing alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez:

He is frequently having to play on the left flank, which is far from his best position. When he was the star forward at Atleti, he most regularly played as a No. 9 or on the right.

It is congested at the top of La Liga, so Barca need to keep on winning if they are to maintain their position at the top of the pile. They are back in action on Saturday, when they visit Leganes. 

