Lakers News: Latest Injury Updates on Kyle Kuzma, Avery Bradley and Alex Caruso

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Just call him "Big Game Kuz."

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has to wear protective goggles to protect his right eye, so he's leaning into it.

"I'm James Worthy now," Kuzma told reporters after participating in practice Thursday. "Big Game Kuz, I like how that sounds."

Kuzma's comment was a tongue-in-cheek reference to Worthy, also known as "Big Game James," who famously wore goggles his entire career with the Lakers.

The 24-year-old underwent testing on Wednesday after picking up the injury in Tuesday's victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it was confirmed he suffered an abrasion.

"It's doing better," he said. "Yesterday, it was completely shut, and now it's open so I can see a little bit better. Still blurry, but when I went to the doctor, it had like four or five scratches within my eye. It's alright, though. Gotta wear the goggles. Rather be safe than sorry. Maybe it'll make me drain more threes."

Despite the injury, Kuzma is expected to play on Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It stands to reason he'll try to avoid coming into contact with OKC forward Darius Bazley, who caught him with an elbow on a drive to the basket in L.A.'s 112-107 win on Tuesday night.

"I don't want to feel that feeling again," Kuzma said. "I got a nail and then the elbow. It really hurt."

Kuzma had to leave Tuesday's game during the second quarter to stop the bleeding from his eye and allow the training staff to evaluate it.

He was cleared to go back in the game but was held out by head coach Frank Vogel.

"I tried to go back in," Kuzma said. "I pretty much convinced the training staff to let me go out there and shoot at halftime. Frank was being precautious about my health, sometimes I'm not. I'm competitive. But he made the right decision because the next day I couldn't even open my eye."

Kuzma's still trying to find his rhythm this season. He made his season debut on Nov. 1 against the Dallas Mavericks after recovering from a stress injury in his left foot.

Over the last five games, he's averaged 16 points and 3.8 rebounds per outing.

Avery Bradley to Sit Four Games

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Avery Bradley will miss the Lakers next four games because of a hairline fracture in his right leg.

The Lakers begin their road trip this Friday in Oklahoma City, so Bradley will be re-evaluated the day after Thanksgiving.

The 6'3" guard's initial X-rays came back negative, but he underwent an MRI last week after the injury continued to bother him.

ESPN's Marc Spears reported last week that Bradley's fracture was on a non-weight-bearing bone (on the fibular head).

He suffered the injury earlier this month during L.A.'s 103-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

"I got knee'd," Bradley told reporters. "Dejounte [Murray] was heading to the basket and he just knee'd me. I guess you could call it a freak accident. He knee'd me right on the bone and it bruised up."

Bradley felt good enough to return two games later against the Miami Heat and played in four games before being sidelined.

The 11-year veteran has played in 10 games so far this season and is a big reason why the Lakers have the second-best defensive rating in the league at 100.5.

Alex Caruso

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Alex Caruso is listed as probable for Friday's game in Oklahoma City thanks to a right calf strain.

With Bradley out, Kuzma banged up and Rajon Rondo still working his way into game shape after being out for weeks with a mild calf strain, the Lakers can't afford to be without Caruso.

Caruso has become a bit of a cult hero in L.A. because of his grit, effort and game-changing plays.

Recently, it was discovered that he has his own mural on the side of a popular clothing store on Melrose Ave.

The image pays homage to his dunking ability.

In the mural, he's shown dunking on Jamal Murray, James Harden, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard and Luka Doncic.

"I thought it was fake, to be honest," Caruso told NBA L.A.'s Michael Duarte. "I didn't think it was real, but it contributes to the cult following that we've been joking about for the last six months.

"It's incredible artwork. I messaged the guy [artist Gustavo Zermeno] and told him that I appreciate it and I'm probably going to go there tomorrow and take a picture with it and check it out."

Maurice Bobb covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow Maurice on Twitter, @ReeseReport.