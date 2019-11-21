B/R Kicks Exclusive: D'Angelo Russell, Dwyane Wade's Way of Wade Agree to Deal

Photo credit: Way of Wade

Former Miami Heat star and future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade announced Thursday that Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell has signed a multiyear endorsement deal with his Way of Wade brand.

Wade noted that Russell will be the "on-court face" of the brand and wear the Way of Wade 8 sneakers during games this season.

As seen in the B/R Kicks announcement video, Wade called Russell a "no-brainer" choice for Way of Wade since Russell's game reminds him of his own:

In the Way of Wade press release, D-Wade expressed excitement for the partnership with Russell moving forward: "I have much respect for D'Angelo and the way he plays the game. I am excited for this partnership and wouldn't want anyone else to be the leader and the face of this brand."

Russell also expressed a positive outlook regarding the partnership and said he "grew up admiring" Wade's on-court performance.

The 23-year-old Russell is in the midst of his fifth NBA season and his first with the Warriors. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft truly broke out last season when he averaged 21.1 points, 7.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game en route to an All-Star nod and playoff appearance to the Brooklyn Nets.

Photo credit: Way of Wade

Russell was traded to Golden State during the offseason, and he has continued to produce to the tune of 24.3 points, 6.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game, although he is currently on the shelf with a thumb injury.

The supremely talented Russell is looking to follow in the footsteps of Wade, who was a 13-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion during his 16-year NBA career with the Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Monday, Bleacher Report will release a full one-on-one interview between Wade and Russell focused on the new Way of Wade partnership.