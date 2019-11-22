B/R Experts Answer Biggest CFB Questions for Week 13

1 of 8

David Kenyon

Two weeks ago, I thought Penn State would give the Buckeyes a 60-minute fight. But after seeing the Nittany Lions get shredded through the air by Minnesota and Indiana, my confidence in a close finish has disappeared. Ohio State may start slowly as usual, but the Buckeyes will earn a comfortable lead by the third quarter.

Kerry Miller

For a little while in October, I thought Penn State had the best defense in the nation and might be the team that finally stifles Ohio State's offense just a little bit. However, that Nittany Lions secondary has been exposed in a massive way over the past two weeks against Minnesota and Indiana. Justin Fields hasn't needed to exert much effort yet this season, but he'll pick apart Penn State and finally get some much-deserved love in the Heisman Trophy conversation. Meanwhile, I have no faith in Penn State's offense to keep pace against Ohio State's defense. Not only will the Buckeyes win, but I see this one getting a little ugly. Ohio State 42-14.

Joel Reuter

The Nittany Lions secondary has fallen apart the past two weeks, allowing Minnesota (339 yards) and Indiana (371 yards) to throw the ball all over the field. It's a prime opportunity for Fields to make a statement in the Heisman race, and he'll take full advantage. The sophomore signal caller has completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 2,164 yards and 31 touchdowns, adding another 377 yards and 10 scores on the ground. Ohio State 38-21.

Brad Shepard

Definitely. I pity Penn State for having to face an angry Chase Young after his two-game suspension, and he will live in the Penn State backfield. With all the difference-makers in the Buckeyes secondary, it will be a tough day for Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford. On the flip side, yes, their front seven has been good, but their secondary is susceptible to the deep pass, as Minnesota proved. What do you think Fields is going to do to them? This one won't be close. Ohio State wins 38-20.