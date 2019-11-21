Sadio Mane Hails Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp as 'Best in the World'

OLLY GREENWOOD/Getty Images

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has praised manager Jurgen Klopp as "the best in the world," hailing the German's impact on the city alongside his achievements on the pitch.

The Reds brought the UEFA Champions League crown back to Merseyside in June and lead the 2019-20 Premier League standings by eight points in pursuit of their first top-flight title since 1990.

Mane, 27, recently spoke to the official Liverpool FC Magazine (h/t Mirror's Gareth Picknell) and lauded the impact of his Anfield coach, who looks capable of adding more silverware to his collection this term:

"I would struggle to describe just how successful he has been for Liverpool. Everybody can see what he has done for this club, for this city and the quality he has as a manager.

"There are a lot of good managers in Europe, but what I can say is that our manager always has the right words and the right things to manage his team, especially knowing how to deal with his team.

"I would always trust his influence on the team. He is a winner, and I would say he is the best in the world."

Klopp moved to Merseyside in October 2015 and recently celebrated his four-year anniversary at the club's helm. After winning the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with the Reds, the 52-year-old has his eyes on more silverware, per Anfield Watch:

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in June 2016 and was one of the first players to become a Red during Klopp's first summer transfer window at the club.

His £34 million price tag was questioned by many at the time, but the Senegal star has excelled at Anfield and proved himself to even be a bargain purchase at that cost.

He's not the only player who has evolved during their time playing under Klopp—or at least the team dynamic at the club is so strong that it appears to be the case.

Stars like Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and others each impressed individually pre-Klopp, but they've displayed the best form of their careers under his guidance.

The tactician was named FIFA's The Best Men's Coach for 2019 following their European exploits last season, and Klopp continues to earn plaudits for that feat:

The manager's improving effect on the team is also evidenced by the fact more players are contributing in front of goal, per the Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst:

Klopp spoke to The Athletic's James Pearce and outlined mental strength as being arguably the greatest priority in football, saying the "attitude and character" developed through experiences make a team great.

Mane has spent more than three years under Klopp's wing and has developed substantially in that time, making it of little surprise the forward holds his boss in such high regard.

He'll hope to continue that improvement when Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace in their return to Premier League action on Saturday.