Roberto Moreno Releases Statement After 'Bitter-Sweet' Luis Enrique Spain Return

Former Spain manager Roberto Moreno has released a statement following the return of Luis Enrique and his departure from the team, thanking the players, media and backroom staff but admitting the ordeal is "bitter-sweet."

Marca published the full statement, in which Moreno made it clear he decided to stand down, as he's a man of his word:

"I have a clear conscience. It's impossible to thank everyone, but I [want to] say that I sincerely respect everyone and their opinions. I've always been a man of my word, that I wouldn't stand in Luis Enrique's way if he decided to return to coach. This is what I've done even though I've taken my exit. I wish him all the best because his joys will be ours.

"Thank you to all the players for their dedication and taking part in all the training camps. I've tried to be fair, honourable and direct with them. I wanted to help them develop their task on the pitch in the best way possible.

"I want to point out that it wouldn't have been possible for me to develop this task without Luis Enrique, Rafel [Pol], Joaquin and Jesus [Casas]. I'm not losing a backroom staff, I'm leaving behind friends. Without forgetting the assistants, very important people in the team and they never get enough recognition.

"My experience with the national team started and finished in the same way, with a bitter-sweet feeling. It's about looking forward and facing new challenges as a coach in my passion, football. I'm ready to confront the challenge of leading new projects."

Per the Guardian's Sid Lowe, Moreno was Enrique's assistant when the former Barcelona boss left his post to care for his daughter. She was diagnosed with bone cancer and later died.

He guided the team to an undefeated record in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying, culminating in a 5-0 win over Romania on Monday. But after the match he left the stadium in tears, and neither he nor his players spoke to the press.

He had previously said he would return to his role of assistant, Marca (h/t Football Espana). Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales didn't back him publicly when rumours of Enrique's return started to spread, however, and Moreno was not happy with how the situation was handled, per Lowe.

AS' Robbie Dunne felt for the departing coach:

The London Evening Standard's Ben Hayward noted Rubiales' tenure has been rocky, and he wondered why Enrique's return was rushed through like this:

In his statement, Moreno made it clear he's already looking forward to a new project, and his strong work with La Roja should position him well to land a top job.

He's just 42 years old but has a ton of experience at big clubs, following Enrique as an assistant to AS Roma and Barcelona.

Real Betis and Celta Vigo have both endured nightmare starts to the season and could look for a new coach soon. Moreno already worked with the Galicians as an assistant.

The ambitious Betis team invested in the likes of Nabil Fekir and Borja Iglesias in the summer, and that could soon become one of the most desirable jobs in football.