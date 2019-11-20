Report: Kawhi, Paul George Both in Clippers' Lineup for 1st Time vs. Celtics

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 13: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers looks on before the game against the Houston Rockets on November 13, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

It took 15 games, but Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are reportedly set to take the court together for the first time.

Frank Isola of The Athletic reported Leonard and George are set to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Center Ivica Zubac also let the cat out of the bag in his Wednesday meeting with reporters. 

"Finally. It'll be great. We're really good with only Kawhi. We're really good with only PG. You put them two together, it's gotta be good. We'll see it tonight. But I'm really excited," Zubac told reporters.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

