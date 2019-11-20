Report: Kawhi, Paul George Both in Clippers' Lineup for 1st Time vs. Celtics

Chris Elise/Getty Images

It took 15 games, but Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are reportedly set to take the court together for the first time.

Frank Isola of The Athletic reported Leonard and George are set to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Center Ivica Zubac also let the cat out of the bag in his Wednesday meeting with reporters.

"Finally. It'll be great. We're really good with only Kawhi. We're really good with only PG. You put them two together, it's gotta be good. We'll see it tonight. But I'm really excited," Zubac told reporters.

