Browns' David Njoku Designated for Return from IR by Browns After Wrist Injury

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that tight end David Njoku has been designated to return from injured reserve and will return to practice.

The team now has 21 days to activate Njoku, and it is possible that he could return as soon as Sunday's home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Njoku has not played since suffering a wrist injury in the Browns' Week 2 win over the New York Jets. Prior to the injury, the 2017 first-round pick out of Miami had registered four receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown in parts of two games.

After finishing with 32 grabs for 386 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, Njoku took a big step forward last season by posting 56 receptions for 639 yards and four scores. The New Jersey native ranked second on the team in each of those categories.

During the offseason, Cleveland acquired Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants, giving it one of the best wide receiver duos in the league when taking Jarvis Landry into account. Because of that and the expected progression of quarterback Baker Mayfield, big things were expected from the Browns offense in 2019.

However, Mayfield has struggled, throwing for 2,394 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through 10 games, and the Browns are just 4-6 on the season.

It can be argued that part of that is due to the lack of a reliable third option in the passing game behind Beckham and Landry. The Browns released former No. 3 wide receiver Antonio Callaway last week, and aside from Beckham and Landry, the only non-running back on Cleveland's roster with at least 104 receiving yards on the season is tight end Ricky Seals-Jones with 155.

Njoku would have given Mayfield a much-needed safety valve this season, and it can be argued that he was one of the biggest reasons for the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick's success as a rookie.

Even with all their issues, the Browns still have a chance to make the playoffs, as their remaining schedule features five games against teams that are .500 or worse in the Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals (twice) and Arizona Cardinals.

If Njoku is able to return soon, the 6'4", 246-pounder will provide Mayfield with another big, athletic option in the passing game and will add to what is already one of the most talented offenses in the NFL with Beckham, Landry and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in the fold.