AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu Says He 'Wouldn't Say No' to Bayern Munich

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

AC Milan winger Hakan Calhanoglu has said it is his goal to play for Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund one day.

The German-born Turkey international joined Milan in July 2017 for €20 million.

He had previously spent his entire senior career playing in Germany for Karlsruher, Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen.

Calhanoglu, 25, turned down a move to Bayern back in 2014, but he has said if the German champions came knocking now, he would not be able to resist, per Sport Bild (h/t Football Italia):

"I grew up in Germany, but I like talking to people in Italian. From a sporting point of view, of course it is a goal to play for Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund or another big German team.

"It was important that they [Bayern] looked at me. But at that time they had Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery who were guaranteed starters, who were also loved by the fans. It was difficult to say no. But if at some point in the future Bayern came back in for me, I wouldn't say no."

Robben and Ribery both departed Bayern at the end of last season, leaving big boots to fill on the flanks at the Allianz Arena.

Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry have stepped up impressively in 2019-20, particularly the latter:

But their back-up is currently lacking.

Alphonso Davies, 19, is one for the future but cannot be fully relied upon yet, and 30-year-old loanee Ivan Perisic is likely only a stop-gap option.

Bayern tried hard to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea almost a year ago, but the Blues winger is no longer a viable option after signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge:

It is clear, though, that Calhanoglu would be open to the switch.

His return of 11 goals and 14 assists in 79 Serie A appearances is unspectacular but decent in the context of a struggling Milan side.

In a more prosperous environment like Bayern, Calhanoglu could flourish, and come next summer, he will only have a year remaining on his Milan contract.