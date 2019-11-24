Final Picks and Predictions for Every Match on the WWE Survivor Series 2019 Card

5 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Shayna Baszler has had a dominant run in WWE, losing only a handful of times mostly by disqualification or in a tag team match of sorts. That could carry on here as a means to keep her looking strong.

Becky Lynch is the most featured player in all of WWE this year and has enough accolades in 2019 to write a book about, so a win for her wouldn't be a shocker, either.

But don't count out WWE giving this victory to Bayley. She may well win just because she's the least obvious choice and the weakest of the three.

WWE likes to keep fans on their toes by doing surprise roll-up wins with heels like Bayley, who could score a pin over The Man to avoid having Baszler take the fall.

Or, Bayley could tap out to either of her opponents as everyone is probably expecting and SmackDown will get a win elsewhere on this card.

This is tough and may depend on WWE's plans to balance out the midcard title match in order to balance out giving each brand one champion victory.

If The Viking Raiders and Shinsuke Nakamura win earlier in the night, look out for Baszler to take this. If the Raiders and Roderick Strong win, this will be SmackDown's point with Bayley.

Lynch will only win if both The Viking Raiders and AJ Styles come up short.

Pick: Bayley wins.