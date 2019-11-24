Final Picks and Predictions for Every Match on the WWE Survivor Series 2019 Card

Final Picks and Predictions for Every Match on the WWE Survivor Series 2019 CardNovember 24, 2019
Raw, NXT and SmackDown are set to clash at WWE Survivor Series in a series of matches pitting each roster against the other for brand supremacy.
With two elimination matches and three champion vs. champion vs. champion fights, the battle for bragging rights will be a tough and hopefully fun affair.
Accompanying that will be three title matches with Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt and Adam Cole defending their belts.
Before this stacked card unfolds, let's break down each match with a final round of predictions as we pick who will win at Survivor Series 2019.
NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Pete Dunne
Pete Dunne came through a Triple Threat match against Damian Priest and Killian Dain at NXT TakeOver: WarGames Saturday night to claim his place in a bout against Adam Cole at Survivor Series for the NXT Championship.
Given that Dunne was the only babyface of the three and has earned a reputation of putting on great matches, he was always going to be the most likely winner. He and Cole should put on a great show.
Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa is the direction NXT is heading and it wouldn't make sense for anyone else to suddenly become champion and derail that, least of all at Survivor Series.
Cole has been booked strong during the invasions prior to the pay-per-view, and he will get a chance to score another victory by beating Dunne.
Pick: Cole wins.
Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match
It's hard to predict the winner of a match where five out of the 15 participants are a mystery.
Team NXT wasn't revealed until the last minute, which means the black-and-gold brand can come into this with heavy-hitters like Walter, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic or a much weaker team.
If WWE wants to shine a light on NXT, a win here wouldn't be the biggest shock, but with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns as captains of the other teams, there's more weight to those teams.
Raw has a particularly strong group and definitely puts SmackDown to shame, though, so the advantage goes to the red team in that regard.
If the feud between Reigns and King Corbin causes The Big Dog to get eliminated at any point, the blue brand can kiss its win goodbye.
With weaker links like Ali and Shorty G, not even Braun Strowman will be enough to contend with big guns like Rollins and Randy Orton, who is basically the king of Survivor Series with his track record of victories.
Pick: Team Raw wins.
Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match
With Team NXT having a good group of people like Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Candice LeRae, Bianca Belair and Io Shirai, it will be the most dominant team of the bunch with only Raw putting up much of an equal fight.
SmackDown shouldn't be overlooked, though. In fact, even with a weak link like Dana Brooke and three Superstars who could get eliminated at any time in Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans and Carmella, Sasha Banks might be the focal point.
The Boss stands a better chance than anyone other than Charlotte Flair to be the sole survivor of this match, and if she were to win it for SmackDown, that could set her up for a massive push come WrestleMania 36 season.
For the most part, this depends on how WWE wants to balance out the points and whoever wins the men's match likely won't win this. With several unknowns, you might as well guess at random.
Pick: Team SmackDown wins.
The Viking Raiders vs.The Undisputed Era vs. The New Day
All three tag team champions have the credibility to beat the others, which makes this one of the most even matches for Survivor Series.
The Viking Raiders beat The Undisputed Era to win the NXT tag titles and only relinquished them when they moved to the main roster. Since then, they've been dominant and destroyed most of their competition.
Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish sealed their names as the best tag team champions in NXT history by numbers alone and have taken out every team that has come their way, so they're no strangers to competition.
And then there's The New Day, who have more title wins than any tag team in years, inching toward that all-time record just as they've locked in the longest title reign length accolade.
When push comes to shove, the power of Erik and Ivar should be enough to dispose of the other two teams so that they look as strong as possible for the inevitable battle with AOP down the line.
Pick: The Viking Raiders win.
Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler
Shayna Baszler has had a dominant run in WWE, losing only a handful of times mostly by disqualification or in a tag team match of sorts. That could carry on here as a means to keep her looking strong.
Becky Lynch is the most featured player in all of WWE this year and has enough accolades in 2019 to write a book about, so a win for her wouldn't be a shocker, either.
But don't count out WWE giving this victory to Bayley. She may well win just because she's the least obvious choice and the weakest of the three.
WWE likes to keep fans on their toes by doing surprise roll-up wins with heels like Bayley, who could score a pin over The Man to avoid having Baszler take the fall.
Or, Bayley could tap out to either of her opponents as everyone is probably expecting and SmackDown will get a win elsewhere on this card.
This is tough and may depend on WWE's plans to balance out the midcard title match in order to balance out giving each brand one champion victory.
If The Viking Raiders and Shinsuke Nakamura win earlier in the night, look out for Baszler to take this. If the Raiders and Roderick Strong win, this will be SmackDown's point with Bayley.
Lynch will only win if both The Viking Raiders and AJ Styles come up short.
Pick: Bayley wins.
AJ Styles vs. Roderick Strong vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
On paper, the easy pick for this match is AJ Styles. He's the most accomplished of the three by far, and the biggest names have the advantage to be booked stronger.
However, he's also the type of performer who understands how beneficial it can be to put someone else over, so Roderick Strong and Shinsuke Nakamura have a solid chance of beating him.
Now that Nakamura has a redesigned Intercontinental Championship, that could either be a sign he'll win and flaunt the new belt or that he's already received his consolation prize and will lose this.
As mentioned before, this all depends on the balancing act of the other matches. The points will probably determine who wins this, unless WWE does something like last year when nobody seemed to care that SmackDown was embarrassed.
Nakamura will probably have Sami Zayn ringside, which could lead to some interference that could give him the edge. However, Strong was belittled on SmackDown as a no-name and if WWE wants to make up for that jab, a win here would do that.
If Baszler loses the women's match, watch out for Strong. Otherwise, so long as The Viking Raiders or Lynch have won, it should go to Nakamura. But if Raw is 0-2 in the champions matches heading into this, Styles will win.
Pick: Strong wins.
Universal Championship Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan
Too much has been invested in putting the universal title on Bray Wyatt for him to lose it this fast to Daniel Bryan. This is one of the easiest matches to predict.
It's foolish to think WWE went through all the effort of taking the title off Seth Rollins, swapping the brands around and replacing the leather strap on this belt to go all-in on The Fiend only for Bryan to end his reign so soon.
The Miz's involvement in this storyline makes it even less likely a new champion will be crowned, as he can easily interfere and cost Bryan the win to further their seemingly never-ending feud.
The leader of the Yes Movement who doesn't want to say "yes" anymore should put up as good a fight as he can, but he'll be staring up at the red lights by the end of this match without the title in his grasp.
Pick: Wyatt wins.
WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio
The smart bet is always on Brock Lesnar winning every match. His track record of dominance is tough to ignore.
Even with the No Holds Barred gimmick, Rey Mysterio stands little chance at dethroning The Beast Incarnate, who destroys people double or even triple Mysterio's size regularly.
A lead pipe and no disqualifications isn't likely to even the playing field enough to tip the balance out of Lesnar's favor.
Of course, WWE has had bigger surprises in the past than that, though. There is always a chance someone like Cain Velasquez interferes and costs Lesnar this match.
If Mysterio were to win clean, that would be one of the most shocking things this year, but with help from another Superstar, it just might happen—especially if WWE wants to create buzz.
Otherwise, the end result should remain the same as always. Be it with an F-5 or a Kimura Lock, Lesnar will probably stay WWE champion.
Pick: Lesnar wins.
