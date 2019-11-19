Warriors News: Injury Updates on Kevon Looney, Alen Smailagic, Jacob Evans III

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - MAY 20: Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers on May 20, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

The injury-ravaged Golden State Warriors provided updates for Kevon Looney, Alen Smailagic and Jacob Evans III on Tuesday.

Looney, who has been limited to one game while dealing with neuropathy in his hamstring, "has been cleared to begin accelerated on-court basketball activities." He'll join the Santa Cruz Warriors for practice sessions as part of his recovery. The Warriors will announce more regarding his status Sunday.

Smailagic (sprained right ankle) will also work with the Santa Cruz Warriors ahead of his eventual NBA debut, while Evans (strained left adductor) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Getting Looney back will undoubtedly help Golden State, but the reigning Western Conference champions own the NBA's worst record (2-12).

The Warriors opened the year without Klay Thompson and then saw Looney, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell go down for varying lengths of time as well.

Curry won't be back until at least the spring after undergoing surgery on a broken left hand. Russell missed Sunday's 108-100 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans with a sprained right thumb and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Golden State is six games behind the eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. Overcoming that deficit to make an eighth consecutive playoff appearance will be a tall order. 

But Tuesday's announcement regarding Looney and Smailagic represents a positive step—albeit a small one—for the Warriors.

Related

    Report: Melo Starting for Blazers

    Portland will start Carmelo Anthony in his debut tonight vs. Pelicans

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Melo Starting for Blazers

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Sixers Still Waiting for Simmons' Jumper

    For Philly to make a serious run, Simmons has to expand his game. His coach knows this. His teammates know this. He knows this.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sixers Still Waiting for Simmons' Jumper

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame (Back) Out Tonight vs. Pelicans

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame (Back) Out Tonight vs. Pelicans

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    You Don't Know the Real LaMelo

    @MirinFader spent two weeks with LaMelo in Australia and is answering your questions in the comments

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    You Don't Know the Real LaMelo

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report