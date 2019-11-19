Warriors News: Injury Updates on Kevon Looney, Alen Smailagic, Jacob Evans III

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

The injury-ravaged Golden State Warriors provided updates for Kevon Looney, Alen Smailagic and Jacob Evans III on Tuesday.

Looney, who has been limited to one game while dealing with neuropathy in his hamstring, "has been cleared to begin accelerated on-court basketball activities." He'll join the Santa Cruz Warriors for practice sessions as part of his recovery. The Warriors will announce more regarding his status Sunday.

Smailagic (sprained right ankle) will also work with the Santa Cruz Warriors ahead of his eventual NBA debut, while Evans (strained left adductor) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Getting Looney back will undoubtedly help Golden State, but the reigning Western Conference champions own the NBA's worst record (2-12).

The Warriors opened the year without Klay Thompson and then saw Looney, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell go down for varying lengths of time as well.

Curry won't be back until at least the spring after undergoing surgery on a broken left hand. Russell missed Sunday's 108-100 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans with a sprained right thumb and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Golden State is six games behind the eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. Overcoming that deficit to make an eighth consecutive playoff appearance will be a tall order.

But Tuesday's announcement regarding Looney and Smailagic represents a positive step—albeit a small one—for the Warriors.