College Football Playoff Rankings 2019: Week 13 Poll Announced by Committee

With just over two weeks remaining until conference championship games in each Power Five conference, the latest College Football Playoff rankings feature the same Top Four teams.

LSU maintained the No. 1 spot for the second straight week coming off a 58-37 win over Mississippi. Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia kept a grasp on their spots in the playoff.

Here is the Top 25 announced by the College Football Playoff selection committee on Tuesday:

1. LSU (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (9-1)

5. Alabama (9-1)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Utah (9-1)

8. Penn State (9-1)

9. Oklahoma (9-1)

10. Minnesota (9-1)

11. Florida (9-2)

12. Wisconsin (8-2)

13. Michigan (8-2)

14. Baylor (9-1)

15. Auburn (7-3)

16. Notre Dame (8-2)

17. Iowa (7-3)

18. Memphis (9-1)

19. Cincinnati (9-1)

20. Boise State (9-1)

21. Oklahoma State (7-3)

22. Iowa State (6-4)

23. USC (7-4)

24. Appalachian State (9-1)

25. SMU (9-1)

Alabama remained at No. 5, but the big story for the rest of the season will be how the team responds to the absence of Tua Tagovailoa. The Crimson Tide star had successful surgery on his dislocated right hip on Monday.

"Alabama without Tua is average at best," one FBS coach told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg about the team's chances going forward.

Sophomore Mac Jones took over against Mississippi State on Saturday and previously started on Oct. 26 against Arkansas. He went 18-of-22 for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-7 win over the Razorbacks. This week will likely be a trial run for the Crimson Tide offense against Western Carolina before a Nov. 30 showdown at Auburn.

The biggest changes near the top of the standings began at No. 8 thanks to Minnesota's first loss of the season at the hands of Iowa. After last week's historic jump into the Top 10, the Golden Gophers find themselves sitting at No. 10, down two spots.

Minnesota's defeat turned into wins for Penn State and Oklahoma, both of whom moved up one spot.

The Nittany Lions, who got a stiff test from Indiana coming off their loss to Minnesota, are in prime position to challenge for a Top Four spot. Saturday's game at Ohio State will give the winner the upper hand to represent the Big Ten East in the conference title game.

Oklahoma kept its playoff hopes alive by erasing a 25-point second-half deficit against previously undefeated Baylor to steal a 34-31 win on the road. Lincoln Riley's team moved up to No. 9 and is in control of its destiny for the Big 12 regular-season title and a spot in the conference championship game.

"I think people still see we got a lot of things to continue to grow and get better," Riley told ESPN's Sam Khan Jr. about the Sooners' comeback win. "I think this can be a catalyst for that. I think it will be."

The two teams leading the respective divisions in the Pac-12—Oregon and Utah—continue to quietly take care of business, waiting for at least one of the clubs ahead of them to stumble so they at least have a chance to get into the Top Four.

Neither Oregon nor Utah has any games remaining against ranked opponents in the regular season. The best-case scenario for one to crash the Top Four is for both to take care of business in the next two weeks, setting up a showdown in the Pac-12 Championship Game with potentially huge ramifications.

The Pac-12 hasn't had a representative in the College Football Playoff since Washington in 2016. It's one of only two conferences with at least two teams in the Top Seven of the current rankings, alongside the SEC.