Giorgio Chiellini Targeting February or March Juventus Return from Knee Injury

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Giorgio Chiellini believes he will return for Juventus before the end of the season from the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in August.

The 35-year-old picked up the injury in training just one match into the season—a 1-0 win over Parma in which he had netted the decisive goal—and had knee surgery to address the issue on September 3.

He told Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Football Italia):

"I think I'll be back on the pitch between February and March.

"Unfortunately, there's still a long way to go. I'm spending a few days abroad, but tomorrow I'll return to continue my rehabilitation and it's going very well. But you do need a lot of patience.

"They are doing very well without me, but I hope that I will be back during the spring, to help out by giving all that I've got, like they are doing."

The defender also called for "patience" while the team adapt to the demands of Maurizio Sarri, who replaced Massimiliano Allegri as manager in the summer.

He also praised his team-mates for continuing to pick up points during the transition and said the Bianconeri "always believe" they can win the UEFA Champions League.

Chiellini's injury thrust 20-year-old summer signing Matthijs de Ligt into the side perhaps quicker than expected.

The Dutchman spent the win against Parma on the bench as Chiellini partnered Leonardo Bonucci in defence, but he has been Sarri's go-to centre-back while the veteran has been out.

Daniele Rugani has played just twice in all competitions, while Merih Demiral—who also arrived in the summer—has got on the pitch once.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones reported Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in the latter ahead of the January transfer window. However, Chiellini's injury could put paid to such a move.

Alex McGovern, also of B/R, has not been overly impressed with Juventus this season but noted Chiellini's injury is just one of several factors:

Sarri also took time to implement his philosophies at Chelsea, and that was still ongoing when he left the club for Juve at the end of last season.

However, as Chiellini noted, the team have continued to pick up results even if their performances have not been especially convincing.

The Bianconeri are top of Serie A with 32 points from 12 games, and they're one of only two teams still unbeaten in Europe's top five leagues along with Liverpool. They're also top of Champions League Group D with 10 points from four matches.

Juventus have time to improve their performances before the business end of the campaign.

Although he'll need time to get back to form and fitness, Chiellini's return should help in that regard and give the side more options in defence as they juggle multiple competitions in the second half of the season.