Mavericks' Luka Doncic Becomes 2nd-Youngest to Record 40-Point Triple-Double

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 19, 2019

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic slaps his chest after hitting a three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half in an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

Luka Doncic is not resting on his NBA Rookie of the Year laurels. 

The sophomore Dallas Mavericks guard scored a career-high 42 points to go with 12 assists and 11 rebounds in the team's 117-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

His performance placed him just behind LeBron James in league history:

Doncic's three-pointer with 26.5 seconds remaining in regulation put the game away:

The 2018 No. 3 overall pick has posted six triple-doubles this season.

                   

