Mavericks' Luka Doncic Becomes 2nd-Youngest to Record 40-Point Triple-Double

Luka Doncic is not resting on his NBA Rookie of the Year laurels.

The sophomore Dallas Mavericks guard scored a career-high 42 points to go with 12 assists and 11 rebounds in the team's 117-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

His performance placed him just behind LeBron James in league history:

Doncic's three-pointer with 26.5 seconds remaining in regulation put the game away:

The 2018 No. 3 overall pick has posted six triple-doubles this season.

