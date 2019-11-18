Barcelona, Manchester City Want Inter Milan's Stefano Sensi, Says Agent

TF-Images/Getty Images

The agent of Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi has said Barcelona and Manchester City wanted to sign his client in the summer, and the two remain interested.

Beppe Riso spoke to Calciomercato.com (h/t Football Italia) to discuss recent rumours linking Sensi with a switch to the Etihad Stadium: "It's not surprising that there is interest. Antonio Conte wanted him and Inter did well to get him first of all. Interest from Barcelona and Manchester City was already there over the summer, so it's normal that it's still going on."

Sensi joined the Nerazzurri from Sassuolo in the summer in a loan deal worth €5 million. The deal includes an option to make the switch permanent, and Inter are widely expected to trigger it.

Per sports writer Kaustubh Pandey, the Sensi transfer has been among Serie A's best:

The 24-year-old has steadily worked his way up the ladder of Italian football since graduating from the Cesena academy. He's played for San Marino and had a loan spell with Cesena after Sassuolo acquired him, but his breakout came in the 2018-19 campaign.

Sensi impressed greatly for Sassuolo and earned his first cap for Italy in November, before joining giants Inter. He has already scored a career-best three Serie A goals for the Nerazzurri, despite being limited to just seven appearances due to injury.

The all-action midfielder has a versatile skill set:

Inter manager Antonio Conte has mainly used Sensi as both an attacking midfielder and deep-lying playmaker, but has even pushed him further up the pitch at times. Such versatility makes him a potent weapon as a starter, as well as a fantastic depth option.

Inter are not expected to sell Sensi on once they trigger his clause. He's an integral part of their project and will be vital in their efforts to topple eight-time defending Serie A champions Juventus.

Money is key though, as Inter are among the league's top spenders:

A big offer could help the club balance the books, and while Sensi is an important cog in their team, Inter have plenty of depth. Summer signing Lucien Agoume and academy graduate Xian Emmers will both push for more playing time in the near future, and could be adequate replacements once they gain more experience.