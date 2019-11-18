Gianfranco Zola Says He's Surprised by Fikayo Tomori's Development at Chelsea

Ian Walton/Associated Press

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has admitted Maurizio Sarri and his coaching staff failed to spot the potential of Fikayo Tomori.

Zola served as an assistant to Sarri during his 12 months in charge at Stamford Bridge, and the ex-Blues forward explained Chelsea's coaches did not recognise Tomori's first-team potential.

According to Tom Dutton of the Evening Standard, Zola said the success of Chelsea's young players in recent months under Frank Lampard has caught him by surprise.

"Tomori is one of the players. Last year we had him in the pre-season, and we couldn't see all the qualities that he is showing now," he stated. "That is a surprise and a big lesson for us and me personally as well. They are going beyond my expectations."

Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Canadian-born centre-back was thrust into starting action after Chelsea conceded seven goals in their opening three Premier League matches, and Tomori has since played every minute of the last nine games.

Tomori has also forced his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad and made his debut on Sunday as a substitute during the 4-0 win over Kosovo in UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying. His appearance means he's committed his international future to the Three Lions over Canada and Nigeria.

Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham were also part of the England squad during the recent international break, and Mount scored his first goal for Southgate's team against Kosovo.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Zola added he knew both Mount and Abraham had a chance of making it at the Bridge: "Mason Mount is not surprising me because I saw the videos of him playing in Holland and Derby. He needed to adapt, but there was always a big potential. I'm not surprised about Tammy. When we had him, he was a raw talent, but I loved the attitude and positivity. They have all got a great attitude."

Lampard has pushed Chelsea in a holistic direction since taking over from Sarri this summer, and his belief in the Blues' youth has paid dividends. Six consecutive Premier League wins have catapulted the west Londoners to third ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

The coach saw plenty of Tomori last season on loan at Derby County, and Lampard started the player in 46 EFL Championship games.



Former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard recently said Lampard could become one of the best coaches on the planet in the years ahead, per Dutton.

The young team face their biggest challenge of the campaign so far on Saturday when they visit Manchester City in the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola's side desperate to close the gap on leaders Liverpool.