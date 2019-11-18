Pep Guardiola 'Feels Good' at Manchester City Amid Bayern Rumours, Says Agent

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The agent of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said the coach currently "feels good" at the club amid speculation linking him with a return to Bayern Munich.

Bayern recently made the decision to part ways with Niko Kovac as boss, with Hans-Dieter Flick taking temporary charge of the side.

A number of big names have been linked with the post at the Allianz Arena, including Guardiola, who spent three years at the club between 2013 and 2016. Speaking about the rumours, the manager's representative Josep Maria Orobitg has said Guardiola isn't looking to move on, per Kerry Hau of Goal.

"In football, nothing is certain," he said. "I spoke with Pep last Wednesday, and everything is the same: He feels good at Manchester City and also in the city of Manchester, and he has a contract until June 30, 2021. Nobody but the press contacted me about the future Pep."

As Hau related, the likes of Erik ten Hag, Thomas Tuchel, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger have also been mentioned as possible successors to Kovac.

According to Christian Falk of Bild, despite the high-profile names being linked with the job, Flick will likely remain in charge for the time being:

Guardiola's possible return was mentioned to new Bayern president Herbert Hainer too. When asked about potential interest, he was non-committal.

"Pep Guardiola is a super manager who is under contract at Manchester City," he said, per Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN FC. "Let's wait and see until the managing board approaches us. Generally speaking we want the best possible coach for FC Bayern Munich."

Although the Munich giants fell at the semi-final stage in three consecutive seasons in the UEFA Champions League, they dominated the Bundesliga under Guardiola.

He also helped a number of players make strides in his time in charge, and Joshua Kimmich recently talked up the influence Guardiola had on him previously:

Sky Sports Statto recently reflected on the incredible record the former Barcelona midfielder has:

City will not want to see Guardiola leave any time soon, as he has been crucial to the most successful spell in the team's history.

Last season, the Manchester outfit made history when they won a domestic treble. In the 2017-18 campaign, they also won the Premier League with a record total of 100 points.

Guardiola will still feel as though he has plenty to accomplish at City, most notably in Europe. As yet, he's been unable to steer the team past the quarter-finals in the UEFA Champions League.