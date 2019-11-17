2020 CFB Title Odds: Ohio State, Clemson Favored After Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama's national title odds have taken a significant hit in the wake of Tua Tagovailoa's season-ending hip injury.

The Crimson Tide are +3000 (bet $100 to win $3,000) to win the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Caesars Sportsbook.

Ohio State (+200) and Clemson (+250) occupy the top two spots. The top four remains unchanged from last week, with LSU (+275) and Georgia (+900) rounding out the group.

Oregon was the biggest climber as the Ducks' odds improved from +5000 to +1500. Utah had a similar boost, going from +3000 to +1500.

That speaks to the Pac-12's increased likelihood of sending a one-loss conference champion into the playoff. Baylor suffered its first defeat Saturday night to Oklahoma, and Tagovailoa's injury makes Alabama more vulnerable in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30.

Oregon has already secured the Pac-12 North, and Utah can advance to the Pac-12 championship game by winning out. Assuming one of the Ducks or Utes finishes the year at 12-1, the Pac-12 should be represented in the semifinals.

Even if the Tide beat Auburn, which fell to 7-3 following a 21-14 loss to Georgia, they'd still have to convince the playoff committee they're one of the four best teams in the country without one of their best players. Mac Jones has thrown for 566 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in limited action this season.

Ohio State made the playoff in 2014 after J.T. Barrett suffered a season-ending injury ahead of the Big Ten title game.

The Buckeyes had the advantage of winning the Big Ten, though, to bolster their playoff credentials. LSU can clinch the SEC West by beating 2-8 Arkansas at home Nov. 23, thus leaving Alabama out in the cold.