NCAA Football Rankings 2019: Top Reaction to Week 13 College Polls and Standings

Only two of the top six positions changed hands in the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll Sunday.

Georgia's jump over Alabama to No. 4 reflected the order of the previous week's College Football Playoff rankings.

The more significant movement forced Minnesota, Baylor and Auburn down a handful of spots, while Oklahoma climbed behind its come-from-behind win over Baylor.

The alterations in the middle of the polls gave us a clearer look as to which programs will land in the New Year's Six bowls and which sides have more work to do to make the prestigious postseason games.

Week 13 Rankings



AP Top 25

1. LSU (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (9-1)

5. Alabama (9-1)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Utah (9-1)

8. Oklahoma (9-1)

9. Penn State (9-1)

10. Florida (9-2)

11. Minnesota (9-1)

12. Michigan (8-2)

13. Baylor (9-1)

14. Wisconsin (8-2)

15. Notre Dame (8-2)

16. Auburn (7-3)

17. Cincinnati (9-1)

18. Memphis (9-1)

19. Iowa (7-3)

20. Boise State (9-1)

21. SMU (9-1)

22. Oklahoma State (7-3)

23. Appalachian State (9-1)

24. Texas A&M (7-3)

25. Virginia Tech (7-3)

Amway Coaches Poll

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

7. Oklahoma

8. Utah

9. Penn State

10. Florida

11. Minnesota

12. Michigan

13. Baylor

14. Wisconsin

15. Notre Dame

16. Auburn

17. Cincinnati

18. Memphis

19. Boise State

20. Iowa

21. SMU

22. Appalachian State

23. Oklahoma State

24. Texas A&M

25. San Diego State (8-2)

Reaction

More than half of the teams in the AP Top 25 are undefeated or have a single loss.

Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press pointed out that there are 16 programs without a loss or with one defeat in the poll compared to 12 from a year ago.

Additionally, there are just five three-loss squads in the Week 13 poll compared to eight at this point in 2018.

The biggest move in the Top 10 was made by Oklahoma, who leaped two positions from No. 10 to No. 8.

By beating Baylor, the Sooners knocked out one of the playoff contenders and potentially cleared the path for the Pac-12 champion to earn the No. 4 seed.

As SB Nation's Pacific Takes noted, either Oregon or Utah is likely to make the final four above the Big 12 champion based on recent results and the current poll positions.

As noted in that tweet, Georgia beating LSU in the SEC Championship Game could stand in the way of the Ducks or Utes qualifying for the playoff.

Texas A&M's return to the Top 25 could bolster Georgia's resume since the two play in Week 13, but it may also benefit Alabama and Clemson.

However, the Aggies' time in the polls may be short lived, as they finish the SEC slate with Georgia and LSU.

The Tigers would be the third AP No. 1 team Texas A&M faces in 2019, per Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News.

Florida has also faced a difficult schedule, but the major difference between it and Texas A&M is it has won all of its games not against Top 10 foes.

As OnlyGators.com pointed out, the Gators' two losses are to current top four teams after Georgia moved above Alabama.

The middle of the polls present a bit more drama, starting with Baylor falling to No. 13 in the both rankings.

The Bears were 13th in the CFB Playoff rankings, so it will be interesting to see if the AP and Amway Coaches polls are an early indicator of what the selection committee is thinking.

Regardless of where they land, the Bears are in trouble of making a New Year's Six bowl without a Big 12 championship since Florida is back in the Top 10 and there are four Big Ten programs ahead of it.

The lowest-ranked New Year's Six team will likely come from The American Athletic Conference.

The Athletic's Justin Williams noted Cincinnati remained ahead of Memphis in both polls, but the Tigers could jump the Bearcats in Tuesday's playoff rankings.

Cincinnati is on an eight-game winning run, but it has not impressed in three-point road wins over East Carolina and South Florida.

While the Bearcats have struggled of late, Memphis reeled off a victory over then-No. 15 SMU and took down Houston by 18 points.

A Group of Five favorite could be determined when the two sides collide November 29.

Do not count out SMU, Boise State or Appalachian State from earning a trip to the Cotton Bowl.

The three sides are lurking behind Cincinnati and Memphis and could rise up if either falls in the next three weeks.

At the bottom of the AP poll, Virginia Tech appeared for the first time since September 2018, per The Athletic's Andy Bitter.

If the Hokies close November by beating Pittsburgh and Virginia, it will head to the ACC Championship Game.

That would allow Clemson to earn a victory over a ranked foe, and in turn, it would bolster Notre Dame's resume in case chaos breaks out and the Fighting Irish somehow inch to the edge of a New Year's Six at-large berth.

