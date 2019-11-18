College Football Rankings 2019: Latest Polls, Predictions for Week 13 Standings

Elsa/Getty Images

LSU's four-week run atop the AP Top 25 may face its toughest challenge yet in Week 13.

Ohio State has the potential to secure its third win over a ranked foe and first Top 10 victory of the season at home against Penn State.

If the Buckeyes do so, their resume could get even better with a pair of marquee clashes after Saturday's showdown at Ohio Stadium.

The top Big Ten team is less than 100 points behind LSU in both polls, and with the Tigers expected to dominate Arkansas, the Buckeyes could close the gap with a more impressive win.

The collection of one-loss teams might be shuffled if Oregon and Utah continue to impress and Alabama struggles to dominate a FCS side without Tua Tagovailoa under center.

The Ducks and Utes are inching closer to the Crimson Tide, and Week 13 may be the ideal time for one of the squads to leap Nick Saban's team.

Predictions

Ohio State Inches Closer to LSU

After spending the first two weeks of November racking up 129 points against Maryland and Rutgers, Ohio State is thrust back into the spotlight in Week 13.

The Buckeyes host Penn State at the start of a difficult stretch that includes a road trip to Michigan and a possible spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

With LSU expected to storm through Arkansas, Ryan Day's side may have a chance to close the voting gap with its third quality win.

In their first two Top 25 matchups, the Buckeyes downed Michigan State and Wisconsin by a combined 72-17.

In the October 26 triumph over the Badgers, Chase Young starred with four sacks while the defense held the visitors to 191 total yards.

The FBS sack leader returns to the field Saturday following a two-game suspension, and he could once again be the difference-maker.

Penn State averages 36.8 points per game, but it struggled in its pair of road ranked matchups with Iowa and Minnesota.

At Iowa, Sean Clifford managed 117 passing yards and completed just 50 percent of his passes, while Minnesota forced him into a trio of interceptions.

If Young and the Ohio State defensive line put Clifford under duress Saturday, it could allow Jeff Okudah and the secondary to earn a few turnovers.

Even if the Buckeyes force three-and-outs, it would still let Justin Fields, J.K. Dobbins and the offense to work with a short field.

By racking up its third Top 25 win, Ohio State could close the gap between itself and LSU in the AP Top 25.

Winning in dominant fashion could also sway a few more first-place votes in the Buckeyes' favor.

If they go on to beat Michigan in Week 14, the Buckeyes would have the same number of ranked wins as the Tigers, which may force the College Football Playoff selection committee into a resume debate for the No. 1 seed.

Oregon, Utah Put Pressure on Alabama

While you have been watching LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and others dominate, Oregon and Utah have been doing the same out on the west coast.

On Saturday, Utah held its fourth opponent in five games to single digits, while Tyler Huntley and Zack Moss led a 49-point outburst against UCLA.

In that five-game span, the Utes have outscored opponents 190-41, and they will likely add to that tally against an Arizona squad that has lost five straight and produced six points at Oregon in Week 12.

Oregon's defense has not been as dominant as Utah's, but its offense has risen to the occasion by producing at least 34 points in the last five contests.

Justin Herbert has a trio of three-plus passing touchdown performances in the last four weeks and he has quietly put together a solid senior season.

The Ducks quarterback has a 69.6 completion percentage, 2,662 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Herbert and his teammates are expected to put up significant totals versus an Arizona State team that enters Week 13 on a four-game losing run.

If the pair of Pac-12 sides continue to dominate, it should put pressure on Alabama for No. 5, especially with Tua Tagovailoa out for the season.

Oregon and Utah's Week 13 wins could be valued more by voters since the Crimson Tide face FCS foe Western Carolina.

If Mario Cristobal's squad is dominant enough, it could make up the 20-point gap in the AP Top 25.

Utah sits 108 points back of Alabama, but that could change as well if it produces another strong defensive outing.

If the two sides continue to win by double digits, it will only strengthen the resume of the Pac-12 Championship Game winner to be compared with Alabama, Oklahoma and others for the No. 4 playoff seed.

