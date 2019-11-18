Germany vs. Northern Ireland: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

Germany will try to lock up top spot in their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying group on Tuesday, when they face Northern Ireland in their final match of 2019.

Die Mannschaft have already booked their Euro 2020 spot, but the Netherlands can still pass them in the standings and secure a top seed. Caesars has Germany as the -715 favourites over Northern Ireland, who check in at +1800. A draw is priced at +811.

Kick-off will be at 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET., and fans can watch via Sky Sports (UK) or ESPN 2 (U.S.).

Here is a look at the top of the Group C standings entering the final matchday:

Both Germany and the Netherlands are already through to the tournament, seeing off a valiant effort from Northern Ireland.

One of the key results in the race for the top two came in the first meeting between these two teams, a 2-0 win for Die Mannschaft:

Germany are coming off an impressive 4-0 win over Belarus, while Northern Ireland played out a scoreless draw with the Netherlands on Saturday. That result gave the Oranje the head-to-head advantage.

In Frankfurt, the advantage would appear to lie with the hosts, who have lost just a single match this year. That match saw the Dutch beat them 4-2 in Hamburg in September.

Manager Joachim Low has already made it clear he plans to make some changes to the team that beat Belarus, starting in goal:

It's a huge opportunity for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has been stuck behind Manuel Neuer in the pecking order. He may not get a lot of chances to shine, however.

Northern Ireland's strong campaign has come courtesy of their defensive fortitude, not their attack. With just eight goals scored in seven qualifiers, they don't present a major threat going forward.

Kyle Lafferty is the team's top option in attack, while Josh Magennis is the only player who has scored more than one goal during this qualifying campaign.

Timo Werner and Serge Gnabry have been in great form in the Bundesliga. They should ensure Germany dispatch of their opponents easily.

Prediction: Germany 3-0 Northern Ireland